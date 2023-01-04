Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 3, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 3, 2023 Strong second period lifts boys hockey Prescott’s size the difference in win over Amery Wollan’s near triple-double highlights win over Luck Dance like nobody is watching Hudson edge Western Wisconsin Stars Amery will start new year with full City Council Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDance like nobody is watchingWhat the Free Press taught me as a confused college studentAmery Free Press E-Edition: December 27, 2022Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 6, 2022Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 20, 2022From the desk of the Editor: H-E-Double Hockey Sticks truly has frozen overAmery will start new year with full City CouncilA New Chief in the new yearPrescott’s size the difference in win over AmeryValerie Ann Jatzo Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jan 4 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Jan 4, 2023 Jan 5 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jan 5, 2023 Jan 8 Song Circle Sun, Jan 8, 2023 Jan 9 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jan 9, 2023 Jan 10 Sign Language Classes Tue, Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jan 10, 2023 Jan 12 Democrats of Polk County Meeting Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jan 12, 2023 Jan 14 Ruby's Pantry Food Distribution Sat, Jan 14, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.