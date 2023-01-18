Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 17, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 17, 2023 Amery and Deer Park Public Libraries bring snowshoes to the shelves Hopke wins Heavyweight title at Cheesehead Invitational Will Snow Days pave the way to school sessions long past May? Aizpurua’s 24 points leads Amery girls to win over Central Wollan for the win: In one game, number two breaks three school records Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 10, 2023 Summons - Hopkins Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWollan for the win: In one game, number two breaks three school recordsJean Potopinski (Karpenski)Amery and Deer Park Public Libraries bring snowshoes to the shelvesAmery Free Press E-Edition: January 10, 2023Will Snow Days pave the way to school sessions long past May?Hopke wins Heavyweight title at Cheesehead InvitationalSnow issues in AmeryOrvin V. LuehmanAmery Free Press E-Edition: January 3, 2023Jay W. Carlson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jan 19 Memory Cafe Thu, Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jan 19, 2023 Jan 20 Amery Community Blood Drive Fri, Jan 20, 2023 Jan 22 Baked Potato Feed & Variety Show Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Jan 23 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jan 23, 2023 Jan 24 Sign Language Classes Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 26 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jan 26, 2023 Jan 30 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jan 30, 2023 Jan 31 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jan 31, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.