Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 14, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 14, 2023 Madigan Dahl and Harlan - Claim for Lien Lindus Construction vs. CDR Enterprises Byrnes Law Office - Carla B. Randall Revocable Living Trust Remington Law Offices - Estate of Frank Regner Jr Amery principal recuperating after Saturday accident ‘Ambulance services 20 years ago were not bought and sold every other day’ Swearing-In times two Boys hockey post three impressive wins Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery principal recuperating after Saturday accidentFrom the desk of the Editor: Until we meet again, cheers to paradisePolk County has one of the highest median property taxes in U.S.Swearing-In times two‘Ambulance services 20 years ago were not bought and sold every other day’Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 7, 2023An Amery veteran shares his Korean War Tootsie Roll taleChar Lea BarneyAmery Free Press E-Edition: January 31, 2023Clear Lake wrestlers win conference tournament Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Feb 16 Memory Cafe Thu, Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Feb 16, 2023 Feb 20 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Feb 20, 2023 Feb 21 Group Crosswords Tue, Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21 GriefShare Tue, Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Feb 21, 2023 Feb 23 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Feb 23, 2023 Feb 27 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Feb 27, 2023 Feb 28 Sign Language Classes Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 GriefShare Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.