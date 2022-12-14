Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 13, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 13, 2022 In The Matter Of Kelly Gloma Walstrom And Obo Minor Children Warriors finish with four firsts at Big Lake Invite Home for the holidays: Jonathan Sunde making his way back to Amery Amery boys hockey blanks Lakeland as Henningsgard wins 250th Aizpurura sets school record for steals in win Grab your tickets for the staple of the season Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHome for the holidays: Jonathan Sunde making his way back to AmeryAmery Free Press E-Edition: December 6, 2022Warriors finish with four firsts at Big Lake InviteAmery boys hockey blanks Lakeland as Henningsgard wins 250thGrab your tickets for the staple of the seasonMichael L. ForshierAmery Free Press E-Edition: November 29, 2022Gerald (Jerry) SarslandBruce Elliot MatsonAmery Free Press E-Edition: November 22, 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Dec 14 Operation Christmas Donations Wed, Dec 14, 2022 Dec 15 Operation Christmas Donations Thu, Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15 Memory Cafe Thu, Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Dec 15, 2022 Dec 16 Operation Christmas Donations Fri, Dec 16, 2022 Dec 17 Operation Christmas Donations Sat, Dec 17, 2022 Dec 17 Happy Holidays! Sat, Dec 17, 2022 Dec 18 Operation Christmas Donations Sun, Dec 18, 2022 Dec 18 Open Gym for Families Sponsored by PowerUp Sun, Dec 18, 2022 Dec 19 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Dec 19, 2022 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.