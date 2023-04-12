Amery Free Press E-Edition: April 11, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: April 11, 2023 Estate of Blanche Ausen Estate of Richard Rasmussen II Name Change - Christopher Bloom Amery Free Press E-Edition: April 4, 2023 Estate of Richard B. White Estate of Gerald A. Sarsland Amery girls tracksters finish second in season opener Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery Free Press E-Edition: April 4, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: April 11, 2023Kay Christensen-SigsworthMargret A. GullicksonSaoirse Davina Anastazia BlackwellIn ResponseWalter CuperTornado takes down Sister City of Amory, MississippiEvery vote counts, Board of Education election April 4, 2023Man responsible for formation of Amery Lion’s giving meaning gift Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Apr 13 Pork Dinner Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13 Polk County Democrats Meeting Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 15 AA Medallion and Speaker Meeting Sat, Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15 Annual Spring Salad Luncheon Sat, Apr 15, 2023 Apr 17 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Apr 17, 2023 Apr 18 Group Crosswords Tue, Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18 GriefShare Tue, Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Apr 18, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.