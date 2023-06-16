Food, music, crafts, coronation, vehicle show are among some of the many offerings at this annual event
For more than 50 years, Clear Lake has been the destination for its annual community celebration.
Through many iterations of celegration, again, this year from Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25, area folks will head to Clear Lake for its annual Heritage Days celebration.
This year’s event is being called the best ever.
Wendy Schoggins, the Heritage Days chairperson, said, “This is literally the biggest Heritage Days lineup ever. We are super excited.”
The Clear Lake Civic and Commerce includes local businesses and community members.
“We meet on the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Three3Sisters on Main Street in Clear Lake, except on holidays when we meet a week later,” Schoggins said.
The seven-member board includes President Wendy Schoggins, Vice President Ture Duden, Secretary Tanya-Jo Roth, Treasurer Amy Strobach, Financial Secretary Lisa Lien, and Directors-at-Large Cindy Soderberg and Dan Johnson.
“We host 10 events throughout the year. While each event has a chairperson, our members all pitch in and help,” Schoggins said.
History
Begun back in the 1960s and known originally as “Creamery Days” because it was sponsored by the Farmer’s Cooperative Creamery Company (later Land O’Lakes and now Advanced Food Products), the event has grown substantially over the years, pulling in visitors from across the area to enjoy music, food, coronations, car/truck/tractor pulls, and much more.
“At some point in the late 1960s, local businessmen and history buffs joined forces and Creamery Days transformed into Heritage Days,” Schoggins said.
At the foundation of those early celebrations was the music.
“In 1968, a street dance with live music was added when my dad, Earl Larson, suggested that he could pull his hay wagon down to the park and put his band, The Fandrays, up on it to entertain the crowd … His bands changed names and members over the years, but he played Clear Lake Days every year until the mid-1990s,” Schoggins said.
Heritage Days moved to Main Street and a carnival was added in the 1970s, according to Schoggins. “Many events and attractions have been added over the years, and years ago, Heritage Days was held later in the summer, but it is now always the last full weekend in June,” Schoggins said.
COVID caused the cancellation of Heritage Days in 2020, though there was an initial attempt to hold the event. “The board reluctantly agreed to postpone Clear Lake Days to August of 2020. However, by June it was clear that the event would need to be cancelled instead of postponed,” Schoggins said.
A scaled-back “social distanced” version of the event was held in 2021, but “Thankfully, we're back in full swing now,” Schoggins said.
With Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsors helping with this event, it’s widely recognized and appreciated as one of the premier community events in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.
Thursday, June 22
It’s appropriate that this year’s Heritage Days begins Thursday, June 22, with worship music at the Heritage Days tent by the United Covenant Church from 5-7 p.m.
The worship music will be followed by Bluesers, 7-9 p.m., at the Clear Lake Bandstand (rain location at the Heritage Days tent). This event commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the Clear Lake Bandstand and is presented by the Clear Lake Museum
In addition to the music, the carnival rides by Badgerland Midways, will be open Thursday from 5-11 p.m. (with all rides at $2) on Main Street by the water tower.
Friday, June 23
The Friday list of events begins with the citywide garage sales in the early morning, coupled with the craft fair on Main Street that begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.
June Dairy Month will be recognized starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m., at the Heritage Day tent. There will be free ice cream, cheese, and crackers, nachos, and milk.
The Kar Jackers DJ will provide tunes at the Heritage Days tent from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; there will be a photo booth offered from noon-3 p.m.; and open karaoke will be available under the tent from 4:30-8 p.m. There will be a karaoke contest for kids from 3-4:30 p.m. – with cash prizes and trophies.
A petting zoo for families will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the gazebo, and a kids’ sawdust pile will be out for fun starting at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.
A cornhole tournament begins with registration at 5 p.m. and competition at 6 p.m. – for those ages 3-12.
In addition, a pedal tractor pull will be held on Main Street with registration at 5:30 p.m. The event is for those ages 3-12 years, and all participants will receive a prize.
Friday night concludes with live music featuring Merillian, 8 p.m.-midnight, under the Heritage Days tent.
Saturday, June 24
A full slate of events sure to please visitors of all ages begins with the Fastbreak 5K run/walk at the high school. Registration will be held between 7 and 8 a.m., with the starting gun signaling the start of the run/walk at 8 a.m. The proceeds will go to the Clear Lake School District athletic program.
Visiting royalty will be treated to a Queen’s Tea at the elementary school. Pictures of the group will be taken at 10:15 a.m.
The highlight of the day, as always, is the Traditional Grand Parade beginning at 11 a.m. on Main Street. This year’s Grand Marshals are John and Gloria Buhr.
Following the parade, there will be plenty to stick around for, beginning with the Succulent and Flower Make & Take with Bergman’s Greenhouse from 2-4 p.m. at the Gazebo; a Horse Pull will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Clear Lake Chalet and Ballfield. This event has free admission.
The Royal Coronation of Miss Clear Lake begins at the community center, 4 p.m.
An adult karaoke contest will be held under the tent between 6 and 8 p.m., followed by live music featuring Chris Kroeze and His Full Band playing between 9 p.m. and Midnight under the Heritage Days tent.
And don’t forget, an adult sawdust pile on Main Street filled with drink tokens will be available starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
The 2023 Heritage Days will come to a close on Sunday, June 25, with the area nondenominational church worship, 9 a.m., under the Heritage Days tent.
Closing out the weekend will be music from Rockman, as well as the 18th annual Car, Truck, and Tractor Show on Main Street. Registration for the show begins at 10 a.m., with all the vehicles on display between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
All weekend
Events that will be available throughout each day of the event will be:
The Medallion Hunt, which is open to those of all ages. Find daily clues all week at Nilssen’s Market, Pillar Bank, and on Facebook.
Food stands and beer garden under the Heritage Days tent. Times for food stands and the beer garden are Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-Midnight; Saturday, 9 a.m.-Midnight; Sunday, open optionally 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Carnival rides by Badgerland Midways, on Main Street by the water tower. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. ($2 wristband); Friday, Noon-11 p.m.; Saturday, Noon-11 p.m.
Charity dunk tank on Main Street between the Post Office and Joey Monson-Lillie Photography
Baked potatoes by the United Methodist Church; Friday, 4 p.m. until gone; Saturday, 10 a.m. until gone.
Non-profit food stands include:
United Covenant Church – sloppy Joes, chili dogs and pie
First Lutheran Church – ice cream shakes
FFA – cheese curds
American Legion – burgers, fries
Lions Club – brats, hot dogs
Ambulance – pork chops, sweet corn
United Methodist Church – baked potatoes at United Methodist Church, 420 4th Ave.
The Civic & Commerce is always looking for people who want to be part of the most fun group in town,” Schoggins said. All are welcome to attend, or for more information, email wendy@clearlakewi.com.
All proceeds go toward the Civic & Commerce Scholarship Fund, as well as Clear Lake future events. The Clear Lake Civic & Commerce is a 501c6 nonprofit. Sponsorships are available at clearlakewi.com.
