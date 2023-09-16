Sixty-two full and part-time staff welcome students for 2023-24 year
With three new administrators, four new support staff, and four new teachers on board, the Clayton School District kicked off the 2023-24 school year last week.
Pat Sturzl, the district’s new administrator, will be joined by new Principal Ryan Schradle, and new Dean of Students/Athletic Director Scott Mateski as the three lead an administration that will help guide the district, overseeing a staff of 62 full- and part-time staff.
In his introductory letter to the community, Sturzl wrote: “I am the father of two adult children and the husband to a middle school math teacher … My experience in education started in Bruce School District where I taught Spanish for 22 years … I then moved on to be the Director of Curriculum for 3 years. I have held the position of District Administrator for the last 7 years. My personal education includes receiving my undergraduate degree at UW- Whitewater and my Master’s Degree from UW- Superior.”
Joining the administrative team will be four new teachers and four new support staff who have begun the new year with students from across the area.
According to Sturzl, there are a total of 32 teachers, five custodians, six paraprofessionals, five members in food service, and six office personnel who work in student services, IT, administrative assistants, and nursing.
Around 300 students attend the K-12 district, which includes a Community Child Care Center and state-of-the-art Community Fitness Center.
According to the district’s website, “The Clayton School District has an excellent staff that cares greatly about all our students’ intellectual, emotional, and physical development. The District mission for the staff is to promote unique programming opportunities, empowering students to maximize potential and become successful, productive, well-rounded citizens proud to say, ‘We Are Clayton.’”
The district opened its doors for students officially on Aug. 29, as part of an early start that Sturzl called “summer school days,” which are held each year prior to the official start of the school year after Labor Day.
The yearly school calendar is much like the past year, according to Sturzl.
The first major holiday is Thanksgiving with days off school on Nov. 22-24. The Christmas holiday break will be Dec. 22 through Jan. 1.
A single vacation day has been built into the schedule for Feb. 16, with spring break set to be held March 27 through April 2.
Graduation will be held May 18, with the final day for all other students on May 31.
Registration was held earlier in August when pictures were taken, but for those wishing retakes, those will be held on Sept. 12.
Students are transported to school by Kobussen, a contracted transportation company contracted by the district. There are three routes covering just more than 50 square miles. Sturzl said the bus company is always looking for drivers.
The district has many opportunities for students to participate in sports and co-curricular activities.
“The district offers many sports and co-curricular opportunities for the students. Approximately 75% of the middle school and high school students participate in at least one co-curricular program. Quite often, middle and high school students participate in multiple school sponsored programs,” Sturzl said.
The district is not considering any building projects in the near future. In addition, district policies are considered and approved by a five-member school board that includes President Jeff Young, Vice-President Rebecca Mumm, Treasurer Jacob Fall, Clerk Roger Olson, and Member Jeremy Grosskreutz.
In summing up his impressions of the Clayton School District prior to taking the position as administrator, Sturzl wrote: “I am so impressed by the great community support the Clayton School District has. Over the years, I have personally witnessed this at various sporting events. As I toured the school facility, the pride was very evident in the well-maintained facility and grounds. I am drawn to the small school-feel where I am looking forward to getting to know all the students and families. As an educational leader, I have high expectations for all students and staff. I plan to work collaboratively with the school board, administration team, and staff to maintain the positive, safe learning environment that Clayton has worked hard to build.”
