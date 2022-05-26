Call Nelson’s Carpet Care for carpet, furniture and tile cleaning

It’s amazing how shoes, pets and everyday living do a number on our floors, which become a petri dish of germs, dirt and odors that build up over time. This problem chips away at our peace of mind.
Hand this cleaning project to an expert with more than 30 years of experience cleaning floors. Matt Nelson of Nelson’s Carpet Care loves seeing great results after cleaning carpets, rugs, tile and grout, upholstery and hardwood floors.
“I take a lot of pride in offering my hometown area the highest standards and quality workmanship in the industry,” said Nelson. “I’m happy to serve residents and businesses in the Amery, Cumberland, New Richmond, Osceola, and Baldwin areas.”
Whether your floor is so bad you don’t know if it can be saved or are thinking of a light cleaning on a delicate piece of furniture, Matt Nelson can handle it. He uses
• Truck-mounted steam cleaning/hot water extraction for carpets and rugs
• Dry cleaning for delicate rugs and furniture
• A seven-step cleaning process for upholstery
• Clean and capture technology for tile and grout
• A professional-grade cleaning machine for hardwood floors
Here is what a few customers have said about this company:
“Mr. Nelson gave me the best price, and he provided a service that was better than I could have imagined …. I told him to come back and clean the carpet every three months.” – Jacqueline C.,
“Matt was very nice and responded quickly to our request. He saved us from having to replace flooring by making our carpeting look new again. He was knowledgeable and extremely thorough.” – Ann G.
“Matt is wonderful to work with! Great prices and great service!” — Katy S.
Nelson’s Carpet Care has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, too.
Call Nelson’s Carpet Care today at 715-554-3638 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.