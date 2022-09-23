Clayton Bears logo

The Clayton volleyball team swept Prairie Farm Sept. 13 to extend its winning streak to seven.

 “Our girls pulled together and were able to complete a sweep over the Panthers after starting the set off slowly,” Clayton coach Jessica King said. “We had to dig ourselves out of an early hole when the Panthers came out with an early lead.”

