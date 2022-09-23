The Clayton volleyball team swept Prairie Farm Sept. 13 to extend its winning streak to seven.
“Our girls pulled together and were able to complete a sweep over the Panthers after starting the set off slowly,” Clayton coach Jessica King said. “We had to dig ourselves out of an early hole when the Panthers came out with an early lead.”
Grace King recorded 12 kills, six digs and one ace. Emily Lange posted 10 kills, while Eden Siemsen dished out 26 set assists along with three aces.
“We knew going in that Prairie Farm was going to be a tough team to beat,” Jessica King added. “They play great defense and their girls are constantly changing up their attacks. We had to respond to their changes while also trying to run their own offense.”
Clayton is now 13-5 overall.
Elmwood Invite
The Bears went undefeated at the Elmwood/Plum City Invite Sept. 10 picking up wins over Alma/Pepin, Plum City/Elmwood, two wins over Frederic and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.
In the five games, Grace King finished with 34 kills, 38 digs and seven service aces. Emily Lange tallied 31 kills and five blocks. Eden Siemsen posted 77 set assists along with 24 digs and 13 service aces.
Anna Hoffman recorded 23 digs, 18 kills and eight service aces. Megan Hoffman finished with 15 kills and six digs.
“A lot of matches in a single day tested the girls,” Jessica King said. “They showed a lot of grit and determination to finish out on top.”
