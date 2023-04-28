Paisley Cow owner describes growth of Baldwin consignment store
Sue Kautz has seen the ups and downs of the retail world over her time.
Her store in Stillwater came to an abrupt end after 15 years when the roof fell in on her business. She asked for a renegotiated lease and the landlord said no.
As that was occurring, her husband was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. When he started to turn the corner, he planted a bug in her ear.
Their other agriculture business needed warehouse space and the couple purchased 2168 US Highway 12 in Baldwin as a result.
“You should have space up front for a retail store,” she recalls her husband telling her. After multiple denials, she finally relented and opened up in 2014.
Eight years later, standing in that same building, the space up front has taken over the whole building and Paisley Cow has become a tourist destination.
“We are a consignment store for local crafters and artists,” she explained. “People who are downsizing, rearranging, moving to smaller or bigger digs.
“I never thought it was going to get this big. I thought it would be for a small space that people could come and go on occasion.
“The customers have been amazing. They’ve come from all over the world to find us. I’ve had the same tourists here that I’ve seen in Stillwater.”
What Paisley Cow offers is a lot.
“We’ve got footwear for women, amazing local crafted jewelry and bath and body products,” Kautz stated. “Our garden art has really been our thing the last two years.
“You come in for one item and leave with 10. Very few times people will leave with nothing.”
She also touted the store’s holiday season which becomes noticeable in September/October.
“It’s a sight to behold,” she said, referring to the décor. “We have some amazing and talented ladies.”
The growth of the store lies with a certain set of people, she says.
“It’s never been about me,” she continued. “It’s all about the people that walk through the door. The customers make this place.”
When they do enter, it’s about one thing for Kautz and her staff of 10.
“Customer service is what sets you apart in this business,” she said. “It’s all about the service. We must be doing something right.
“I like to joke Highway 12 is the Route 66 of the north, so they want to stop in and see what this place is about.”
She loves to tell the story of looking out into the parking lot one day and seeing a Corvette next to an Amish buggy.
“We are worth a drive from anywhere,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people in Baldwin know we exist. We get our customers from Woodville and Menomonie.”
Strangers to the area often ask her what else is there to do in Baldwin.
“Well, there’s Treasures from the Heart, the coffee shop, the liquor shop, the Phoenix (Bar and Grill),” it’s really fun,” she replies, doing her best Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce impersonation.
Kautz was asked with a retail store that is catered to women, what do men think?
She stated on multiple occasions, she’s heard something similar to the fllowing: “I drove past this place 100
times. I had no idea what was happening. I got to get my wife to come in here.”
In today’s world of social media, all Kautz has is a Facebook page, with minimal postings compared to other businesses have done. It’s worked however, as her page has almost 10,000 followers.
“There aren’t enough hours in the day,” she says, in terms of keeping up with social media duties. “Word of mouth works. We are satisfying people’s needs in a positive way.”
Paisley Cow is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.
Kautz concluded. “It’s fun. We laugh a lot.”
