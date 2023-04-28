U.W. Wanderoos Bar and Grill
of Amery and east of Osceola sits Wanderoos. The little unincorporated community is well known for two things: Its softball field and the U.W. Wanderoos Bar and Grill.
Some that take a wrong backroad turn, just might be lost as they enter Wanderoos, but guaranteed if they stopped for directions at the “U.W.”, they will be purposely getting lost to bring them back time and time again.
Like many rural areas, Wanderoos had a country school, which eventually closed. That closed school now sees ice cold beers and mouthwatering burgers served up daily.
May 13, 1979, saw the grand opening of the Enterprise Bar in the closed Wanderoos schoolhouse. Ownership switched hands a few times over the years, but for the past 15, Tammy Lyons and her husband Jerry have been busy turning what is now called U.W. Wanderoos into a bar, grill and event space that people drive miles to visit.
Tammy said before owning the U.W. Wanderoos, she had been coming to the place, “For pretty much forever.” She worked there for years before she and Jerry decided to buy the place that was a staple in Wanderoos and in the hearts of people from near and far.
The U.W. Wanderoos recently won 14 categories in the “Best of the Amery Area” contest. This included: Restaurant, Bar, Walleye, Hamburger, Chicken, Bloody Mary, Appetizer, Battered Cheese Curds, Beer Selection, French Fries, Happy Hour and Best Place to Watch a Sports Game.
The amazing food offerings of U.W. Wanderoos are a far cry from the school lunches eaten in the building during the days of yesteryear. In fact, the famous food often times sees people waiting for a table.
Forget your average bar food, homemade soups such as Creamy Wild Rice Autumn Harvest soup, which is made with Italian sausage, wild rice, fall veggies and herbs in a creamy soup base, keep people coming back. There are daily specials and the biggest sellers are the burgers, ribs and fish fry. Open daily at 10 a.m., there are many times breakfast specials as well.
Employee Jessica Maetzig said she previously worked at restaurants in the Twin Cities and when she started working at U.W. Wanderoos, she wanted to offer some twists to spruce up an otherwise basic menu. From this, the Burger of the Month was born. “A few of the ingredients I have brought in have been rather eccentric. Some of our burgers have really taken off and become big hits. We have added them permanently to the regular menu,” said Maetzig.
U.W. Wanderoos features three different bar areas. The original sits in the main bar/restaurant area. A second bar exists in a room with the pool tables and other games. The third, is perched inside of the U.W. Outback. The Outback is an event building located (you guessed it) out back behind the schoolhouse/bar.
The Outback is a popular place for events of all sorts. Wedding receptions, class reunions, benefits, music nights, birthday parties, purse bingo, and the list could go on. Sitting off of one end of the Outback is a gorgeous patio area and an ample lawn with horseshoes. New this year to the Outback, was a music jamming night twice monthly during summer months. It really took off and a band was even formed from the experience. Many are in hopes it will be brought back next summer.
It is not uncommon during summer months to see people drifting back and forth between the U.W. and the famous Wanderoos softball field and park, which is just steps away.
U.W. Wanderoos has become a meeting place for softball players and fans, friends, families and even workers. Employees from liquor distributers Johnson Bros., Saratoga and Badger meet frequently to eat and share tricks of the trade.
The 1980’s sitcom Cheers saw familiar feet walking into the lower level and patrons welcoming, “Norm!”
Being at U.W. Wanderoos is like a modern-day version of Cheers, except when today’s footsteps enter the lower level, one common name you hear welcomed is, “Nummy!”
Greg “Nummy” Martison has been walking into the schoolhouse bar for as long as he can remember. A Wanderoos native, Nummy said, “I have seen some different owners over the years, including my own brother. Something that hasn’t changed is there is always beer and good food waiting.”
Some annual extra fun weekends at U.W. Wanderoos include the July 4th Celebration, October hayride, Deer Widows party and a bingo fundraiser to “adopt a local family” for Christmas.
Maetzig said what makes U.W. Wanderoos special is that they are always open to ideas and willing to try new things. The other thing she is proud of is the way U.W. Wanderoos gives back to the community. They host many benefits throughout the year and are more than happy to help those in need. It is really important to them to give back. “We are a part of the community. The community takes care of us and we want to take of community members,” Maetzig said.
Whether you wanted to get “schooled” or take an adventure into the “Outback,” it is pretty certain you will continue to wander the back roads which brought you there.
