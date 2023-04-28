Big Rock

This year, Miracle at Big Rock will feature cookies with Santa next to a wood burning fireplace, sledding hills, wagon rides, live music and entertainment, amazing firework shows and more!

A perfect place to experience the magic of Christmas

Step back in time and experience the magic of Christmas at the second annual Miracle at Big Rock, a nearly 1000-acre winter wonderland located north of beautiful St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Historic and tranquil, Big Rock Creek is the perfect venue to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends. 

