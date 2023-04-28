A perfect place to experience the magic of Christmas
Step back in time and experience the magic of Christmas at the second annual Miracle at Big Rock, a nearly 1000-acre winter wonderland located north of beautiful St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Historic and tranquil, Big Rock Creek is the perfect venue to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends.
“Our motto here is ‘good ole fashioned family fun’ and that is what we are all about,” said Becky Hansen, event director for Big Rock Creek.
With over 15 million Christmas lights that expand a mile long trail and more than 15 unique themes and special vignettes, Miracle at Big Rock promises that this year’s experience will take you to the moon and back – literally there is a lit moon display – an ideal spot for taking pictures.
Big Rock Creek is a wonderful place to nourish the soul and experience the joy of the holidays. The scenic property offers extraordinary panoramic views of gorgeous countryside where visitors can walk or drive through a tour of Christmas lights, shop local artisans and vendors in the heated barn, listen to the sound of local carolers and satisfy hungry bellies with dinner from a variety of local food trucks including Fiesta Cancun, Big Guys BBQ, Mia Mangia, North Star Donuts and more!
This year, Miracle at Big Rock will feature cookies with Santa next to a wood burning fireplace, sledding hills, wagon rides, live music and entertainment, holiday-themed cocktails, amazing firework shows and uniquely decorated yurts, domes, or clubhouse spaces for private parties. Visitors are welcome to take a walk to the stable where you can feed and pet Maggie, the famous (and friendly) Scottish Highlander cow. There will also be a Blood Drive, Toy Drive, Comedy Night, Free Veteran Night and Dueling Piano Nights.
Miracle at Big Rock is a labor of love for the Hansen and Johnson families, who purchased the property in 2018.
“We are all involved,” said Hansen. “When I say ‘we,’ I mean my mom, dad and three older brothers. My brother Josh and I run most of the day-to-day operations, my cousin is head of housekeeping, my mom does the books and so on. We all wear a lot of hats but each of us have our own intricate roles,” she said.
“When it comes to creating Miracle at Big Rock, there is a team of us who meet on a weekly basis. During the week I am doing anything from giving a tour, hanging lights, setting up trees and displays to decorating tents for the upcoming season and so much more.”
Before the Hansen and Johnson families purchased the property, Big Rock Creek was in the same family for over 100 years. The property was originally owned by the Siems Brothers who built the Great Northern Railroad with James J. Hill.
“This was their private estate and gentleman’s sportsman’s club,” said Hansen. “It was also a trout hatchery and is still full of four different species of trout. The barn was originally a trestle bridge in Boston that was torn down, put on a railroad bed, brought back here and reconstructed. It held the record as the biggest barn in the state of Wisconsin for some time,” she said.
“The idea for Miracle at Big Rock was something my mom and dad have wanted to do for a long time,” said Hansen. “And Big Rock Creek was the perfect fit to finally do so!”
Hansen said her favorite part about the holiday season at Miracle at Big Rock, “Is seeing the joy in people’s faces, especially the children, as they experience the magic and being able to share such a wonderful place where so many families can create memories that will last a lifetime.”
For marketing director Amber West, “The best part about Miracle at Big rock is watching the faces of children light up and seeing the joy, laughter and smiles of families that come out for some good ole’ fashioned fun,” she said.
“The entire experience is spectacular. Miracle at Big Rock truly is a place of joy and new family traditions. I believe that everyone that experiences Miracle at Big Rock will leave with a special place in their hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.