Mark McGinley doesn’t consider himself a historian as technically defined.
But show him a logging stamp, some flour sacks, or a pair of vintage snowshoes and he’ll probably have an in-depth story about each – who owned them, their history, and how the items landed in his collection.
McGinley and his wife, Dawn, have lived on their 97-acre farmstead outside Marine on St. Croix since 1985, minus the four years they resided in Belgium where Dawn was assigned by her employer.
Over the years, many changes have been made to the circa 1854 home that was originally constructed as a 1 rod by 2 rod Swedish farm house. A clerk for a Marine Lumber Company was the home’s first owner.
The McGinleys, since buying the home in 1985, have filled it with their historically-significant collections, including everything large and small – from buildings and vehicles to buttons and books.
How it started
Collecting wasn’t something the McGinleys set out to do, but like many of life’s occurrences, their interest began slowly and grew.
“It began with finding period furniture to fit with the house, and then I stumbled on a box of calendars from the 1940s and 50s with monthly pockets full of store and farming receipts - that’s what got me going,” Mark said.
“Then there were two calendars, one on the wall in the bathroom at an antique shop in Stillwater for $8.50; the other was a bank calendar and they wanted $42.50. Couldn’t swing the $42.50. Dawn went back a few days later, bought it, and it became my Christmas gift,” Mark said.
His interest was deeply etched when he discovered a bowl from Scandia Mercantile at an auction where they wanted much more than McGinley was willing to pay.
A couple of weeks later at another auction on the north end of the county, he picked up the same bowl for less than one-quarter the price at the first auction.
“There was some convincing of my wife that it was an investment … but we went from investment to passion very quickly,” he said.
That passion was for anything local, as the McGinleys began to focus their collections on their findings from area folk.
It was the primitives they were originally after, items with which they would continue to decorate their home.
And it was the local auctions where they had done most of their local collecting … and most of it during the 1980s and 1990s.
“There hasn’t been a good auction in 20 years,” Mark said. “In the 80s and 90s we would go to the three- and four-generation families that were holding these farm auctions in Washington County up into Chisago County … that was the bulk of our buying,” he added. “They were a real event.”
“You might get there at 8 in the morning, you’re walkin’ around, you’re digging through boxes, visiting with people you know, and looking for the local history … anything that says Copas, Otisville, Marine Mills, Scandia, Vasa, Maple Island, or Marine on St. Croix… shipping boxes, signs, receipts, pencils, plates, photos, whatever.” “You just don’t have that old-time farm auction anymore - a two-day auction, or maybe a two-weekend auction where they were cleaning out buildings and such,” he added.
Connections and
collections
But it was all about the connections for the McGinleys – the networks built over the years. Their successes in collecting are due completely to the people with which they knew and connected.
“The best part of church has been coffee hour and chatting with all the area folks,” Mark said. “We’ve been active in the community, hosted progressive dinners and meetings, so we would have small groups here several times a year,” he said about connecting with friends and neighbors.
The McGinleys have a strong passion for local history, and through the artifacts they’ve collected, piecing together the past. “There is always a sense of intrigue with an item,” Dawn said. “If it could tell its story, we like to imagine where would it have been, who cared for it and why, and how many other hands did it pass through? When you start to put these pieces together one by one, you get a good sense of what was happening where and when in everyday life.”
Though Dawn is still employed and in her 40th year with 3M, Mark is retired from the Department of Corrections after having worked at the Oak Park Heights prison up until 2003. At that time, the McGinleys packed up their two children and moved to Belgium for four years.
The collecting continued in Europe, especially the “iron” and fireplace accessories that Mark focused on while overseas.
When they came back to Minnesota, they brought back many collectables with them, many of which are part of the décor of their home.
They have continued to fill their home and their property with the bounty of their efforts.
That includes various items of all types and from many genres. For instance, they have collected ledgers from local stores, lumber companies, the post office, fire department, and the account of an 1874 logging drive, as well many of the personal items from Dr. Joel T. Holcomb.
But it’s the collection of books and personal items that belonged to Calvin Rutstrum, “a local guy who wrote 15 books about the wilderness,” that Mark is proud to own.
Throw in logging equipment, road and railroad signs and other collectables, the large number of chairs, tables and other furniture, as well as fishing rods, snowshoes, skis and you will have only touched the tip of their proverbial iceberg.
Some of their collection includes duplicates, so the McGinleys have worked hard to redistribute many items through silent auctions and donations within the community over the years to keep the spark of history alive.
And it’s not like Mark and Dawn always agree on things.
For Dawn, a lot of the couple’s work together in collecting has been about the give and take.
“’What are you going to do with that?’ Dawn will ask Mark, with Mark doing the same to his wife.
But they both know the value of their questioning.
“My dad used to say, ‘you only regret what you don’t buy,’” Dawn said.
“I should have bought that pole a couple of weeks ago,” Mark added in reference to a fishing pole he hadn’t bought previously.
“So that’s what usually comes up,” Dawn said, ‘oh shoot, I should have bought that pole.’
And Mark replied, “I had it in my hands.”
What turned out to be “cool fishing poles” that were owned by a local, the McGinleys admitted that sometimes things don’t work out.
Those disappointments have been far outweighed by the successes and finds they have made over the years.
When asked about their love of history and collecting passion, Mark said, “We’ve been blessed. We live by the richness of our associations. To me, that’s key … many of these people are long gone … so many who were mentors, they knew the local history they were sharing, they were my go-to people. I’d ask who is so-and-so and how are they related? They knew that history. I had an advantage because most of my [collecting] friends are 20 or 30 years older than me. Unfortunately, they are dying. So, my days of listening and soaking up that information are just about gone.”
As the McGinleys continue to revel in the history of the area, they also impart what they learn every now again through community displays, events, and talks about their collection. They have been active in many local historical organizations over the years, including the Marine Restoration Society and Stonehouse Museum, and Scandia Heritage Alliance.
“People say I’m a local historian, and I always correct them. I’m a local collector. I enjoy collecting, and I enjoy sharing,” Mark said.
For those interested in getting into collecting, Mark said it is difficult in this day and age and one has to keep it simple.
The difficulty in getting started is evident “unless you have an inside track, you have good knowledge, honest information, and patience in finding one piece at a time.”
Condition is everything, he said.
“With every collection, whether it’s logging, primitives, decoys, wooden canoes or cars, whatever … the name of the game is to start simple. Pursue what you like, what’s interesting to you, and of value to you. It might lead into another category. As for advice to someone wanting to get into collecting, he said, “think of it as investment, for us in time together and in money, a little here and a little there, pursuing a passion and a hobby we both enjoy.”
The McGinleys started that process years ago, have learned through their experiences, and despite what Mark says, have become local historians in their own right.
