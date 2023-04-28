Northview Drive Inn keeps history tasty
Even without ‘Fast Eddie’ parked next door in his vintage muscle car, the Northview Drive Inn is a sort of friendly, satisfying time machine on the north end of Webster, Wisconsin; Much of the classic drive-in restaurant hasn’t changed since the Eisenhower Administration, other than the cooking technology, added carport canopy and of course, the restrooms – which is a funny story for later.
And yes, ‘Fast Eddie’ is a real fella and a returning customer, who has many cool old cars, but he was in Florida during the interview, so keep an eye out for him.
Historic fixture and fun food
The original Northview Drive Inn was built in 1957, and opened a short timer later, built by Willard and Ival Paulus, with several owners since, keeping the traditions alive and not changing what didn’t need changing.
That’s a very good thing.
A true sign of summer, they’re open about 17 weeks each year, from mid-April until Labor Day on the corner of State Highway 35 and County Road FF- which could stand for “Fun Food” but probably doesn’t.
Co-owners Dan and Teresa Miklya have been together almost 40 years, married for 34 years, and have owned the Northview for over a decade now, making sure it remains a popular fixture in the Northwood - a unique and satisfying experience for thousands of people, both local and otherwise.
They first started thinking about owning it several years before buying, when the duo would head to her family’s nearby cabin, and Dan slowly considered leaving his lifetime of concrete work and embarking on a new adventure.
“Finally, one time, Teresa told me she was sick of hearing about it,” Dan joked. “’Just do it!’ she said. So, I did.”
“He always said, someday I’m going to own that place,” Teresa recalled, telling of times at the cabin when he would sneak over for a Northview treat, making him want to own it even more, which they eventually did. “Yeah, it was a struggle the first couple of years.”
Back to the roots ... and root beer
With limited experience in the restaurant ownership world, they had a bit of ‘trial by fire,’ but found they were better suited than they thought, and they began to make it even better and more unique, returning to the original drive-in roots and menu offerings.
Dan joked that he gets “wild ideas sometimes” for recipes, and they often become part of the fare, with a healthy number of traditional items, including a large variety of burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, chicken, snacks, and sandwiches.
But they also have many sinful ice cream-based deserts, most notably the monstrous “Bigfoot” sundae desert, which combines a deep-fried fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, and chocolate chips – a dessert so large it’s probably wise to make sure there’s an extra notch open on your belt.
“Yeah, let’s just say it was raining one day and I had a little time on my hands,” Dan jokes on the impetus for ‘The Bigfoot,’ which nearly qualifies as a Schedule 1 narcotic.
Don’t be alarmed if you see someone’s eyes roll back in their head after the first bite, it’s normal.
The food served has lots of local connections, and Dan keeps mental track of how much they create and serve, noting they sold 19,961 hamburgers burgers last year – from mid-April to Labor Day - on top of over 6,000 cheese curd orders, hundreds of gallons of ice cream, fudge sauce and other snacking delights.
Dan also makes the root beer batches himself, using thousands of pounds of sugar each year, to make sure each frosty mug of goodness is suitably sweet and memorable.
“I do that every day. Every day,” Dan said with a sugary grin.
Keeping them young
The Northview is not only great for local travelers’ bellies, the restaurant employs approximately two dozen young people each year, almost all of whom return through their high school and usually into their secondary educational careers, often representing every school district in the region.
They “lost” two employees this year to graduation, but hired even more to replace them.
In fact, during our interview, no less than three former employees greeted the Miklya’s, all asking how they were doing – and of course ordering some goodies and hanging out in the sun. One even had her kids with, which is a common occurrence.
“We love our employees,” Teresa said, with Dan concurring. “It’s part of what keeps us coming back each spring.”
“I think they do keep us young!” Dan added, with a grinning clarification. “Or young-ish.”
Carhops and day jobs
While the couple got into the drive-in business almost by accident, it’s become an essential part of their lives and marriage, as Teresa has a “day job” in Minnesota, working for the state court system, but every Friday, she packs up the car and heads to Webster, joining Dan and staff for the busy weekend rush.
They are both used to handling every possible task or function in the restaurant, although Dan is the official root beer maker – he even has a nickname of “Mr. Root Beer” to local school kids who tour the drive-in, with a handsome ice cream treat included.
The couple is proud of the area and their relationship with the locals, and they make a point of supporting the community and regional businesses, as well. Teresa even offered a sample of an espresso-based shake that uses a locally sourced roasted coffee, which promises to be an item that you never order just once.
Their smiles and enthusiasm are contagious, and the staff is definitely proud of their work, food, and the drive-in, as evidenced by the hundreds of returning customers who can’t resist a stop under the canopy and visit from a grinning carhop.
About the carhops, they have a rule that you must work in the back for two years before you can go out front and be a carhop. Turnover is rare, and Dan encourages staff to keep their eyes open for friends who could be future workers, and they even have a staffing process where they essentially work it out for themselves on who’s going to work each
day, which is just fine for the Miklya duo.
The trays stay
For those folks who’ve never been to a ‘real’ drive-in, one of the unique aspects is the aluminum trays that fit on car windows, which are all but impossible to find anymore.
“They just don’t make them anymore, anywhere,” Dan said, recalling how he’s become an ‘expert’ of sorts at repairing and riveting the special clipped trays if they get damaged or worn out. They even have stories of former owners hopping in their cars and tracking down someone who drives off with a rare tray and/or root beer mugs.
Their families and the expansion
While the Northview is obviously lots of work, the couple considers the past and present workers “their family,” and they look forward to the routine every day, and especially on the weekends, when every stall may be full.
“I try to keep busy. We all do! I lose about 30 pounds every summer,” Dan said, noting that the post-pandemic business has been so strong, they’ve even added more parking, recently purchasing several acres of adjacent property to allow for boats and camper, as well as more areas to walk dogs, which are always welcomed.
“Makes it easier for everyone,” Dan said, just as a pickup and bass boat pull in beside, proving his point.
Yes, about the restrooms
While they haven’t changed much in the Miklya decade of ownership, they almost immediately updated the 1957 restrooms, and specifically the ladies’ room, which originally just happened to open right into the parking lot, giving all sorts of randy teen boys a reason to park right in front of the door.
“Yeah … we, ah, had to change that,” Dan said with rolling eyes, Teresa smiling, also.
As to what keeps Dan and Teresa going for those 17 weeks of chaotic serving each year. Dan said it’s simple:
“Ice cream makes you smile!” He said, adding that the Northview Drive Inn is about more than just money. “It’s a tradition! We have families upon families come here. Kids and grandpas and granddaughters, it’s amazing! They used to come when they were this big and now they’re THIS big! It’s what makes it worth it.”
Teresa supports that philosophy with a favorite quote, an expression she learned from her father, which seems to be relevant for the drive inn owners: “Living and existing are two different things.”
Five paws
As the couple starts to tell a story on a previous carhops’ experience from decades ago, a familiar customer pulls up in a minivan and lets out a high-pitched yelp, then greeted by Dan just before the carhop takes the order. After a few pleasantries, Dan goes inside and draws a small cup of soft serve, placing a little biscuit on top. He then hand delivers it to the couples’ Dachshund in the passenger’s lap.
But the little dog is unsure if he’s allowed such a gift, looking at his owner with a tilted head.
“Go for it, Ollie!” she says, and the dog licks slowly, at first, then gobbles it up as quick as possible, his suddenly wagging tail almost throwing him off his owner’s lap.
If a dog could write a review, I think it would be five paws.
Northview Drive Inn is located at 26595 Lakeland Ave. North in Webster, at the corner of STH 35 and County Road FF. They are open seven days a week, from April to Labor Day, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
