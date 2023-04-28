The journey of a British man in America
Marine on St. Croix is a charming community for many reasons. It is recognized as the birthplace of Minnesota’s lumber industry and the historic downtown features themes of architecture, commerce, exploration, settlement and industry.
But what makes this part of the river valley unique are the people who call it home.
If you have traveled through Marine, chances are you’ve crossed paths with a man named Thomas Warth.
Warth was born in England in 1936. By the early 1970’s he was living in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota. His journey across the pond to the United States and through Africa has been an interesting ride - in a classy car.
In 1959 Warth’s father had a friend living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. One day that friend was back in England visiting and asked Warth if he wanted to see America. Then 24-years-old, Warth thought it would be great to explore the country, “But I did not intend to stay,” he said.
Upon arrival he worked at a drugstore. He eventually took a job doing road construction and found himself living above a bar in western Wisconsin.
In the winter of 1961 he decided to hitchhike to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. From there he hitchhiked to Winnipeg and bought a Volkswagen. In the summer of ’61 Warth drove out west to Vancouver with plans to travel down the coast to Mexico City.
However, the Volkswagen broke down so he changed course. “I continued back through New Orleans and up the east coast,” he said, “And took the last passenger boat from Boston back to England.”
While in England he married his childhood sweetheart. In the fall of 1962 they decided to move back to America. “Everything we owned was on the back seat of our ’35 Bentley,” said Warth. They settled in Minneapolis and he took a job working for Prudential.
However, Warth had a couple of passions tucked away in his back pocket: classic cars and books. “It was during this time I started the mail-order business of buying and selling books from England,” he explained. “I worked out of our house in South Minneapolis. I would receive an order in the mail with a check. Then I would pack the books and walk them to the post office,” he explained.
Eventually business grew and his one-time hobby turned part-time job had to move out of the house.
The first two locations for his new business were in Minneapolis. “We started to get more and more books from England. Auto dealers started asking how they could get these books,” he explained. “I realized I could start wholesaling. So, the business continued to grow and we eventually moved to a building in Osceola, Wisconsin.
At first it was called English Imports, then it became Classic Motorbooks. As we started publishing it became Motorbooks International,” said Warth.
“Those were extraordinary years. Hobbies started to explode in the 1980’s. And unlike the ‘60’s, people had money to spend on hobbies.”
In the beginning the company had a circulation of 20,000. By the time the company sold in 1988, there were 100 employees and circulation had grown to 200,000.
Following the sale of Motorbooks International, Warth started selling out-of-print titles as T E Warth Esq Automotive Books. He works out of an office near his home in Marine.
“I am now back to my roots,” he said with a smile. “Packing orders myself and carrying it around the corner to the post office just as I did in Minneapolis back in 1965. Now I sell one or two books a week.”
This is not the end of his story. Another successful chapter was just ahead of him. In 1988 he met a gal from Uganda that was visiting her children in the United States. “I asked if I could come visit her in Uganda,” said Warth. “She agreed but I’m not sure she believed I’d really show up.”
He did.
And while there he visited a library in Jinja, Uganda - the second largest city in Uganda – and a place where books were nearly nonexistent. “The few books that remained on the shelf were tattered and decades old,” he said.
His visit to the Ugandan library inspired him. With a background in the publishing industry, Warth focused on finding a way to put books in the hands of African learners.
He wanted to create a system for collecting discarded books from American schools, libraries, and publishers to send to Africa.
When he arrived back home in America, he spoke with the Minnesota Book Publishers’ Roundtable, a group of publishers, booksellers, and librarians.
His vision and a handful of people from that group formed what is now known as Books For Africa (BFA). BFA has grown to be the world’s largest shipper of donated books to the African continent.
“Books For Africa believes that education is the great equalizer in the world, and books are at the foundation of a strong educational system,” the BFA website explains, “Access to an education is one of the only opportunities young people have to end the cycle of poverty and attain a better quality of life than previous generations.”
In addition to books in English, French and national languages, BFA also collects and ships computers, tablets, and library enhancement materials to every country in Africa.
Since 1988, BFA has shipped over 54 million books to all 55 countries on the African continent. In 2021 BFA shipped 3.1 million books, 224 computers and e-readers containing over 885,000 digital books to 28 African countries. More than $3.1 million was raised to ship these books to the students of Africa.
Throughout the years Warth has raised awareness for BFA by trekking across the country and different parts of the globe. He is the only person to walk form Lake Michigan to the South Dakota border. He also walked from the Canadian border to Iowa, across the state of Wisconsin and across the island of Zanzibar.
“Our plan is for every child in Africa to have a book at home,” said Warth.
