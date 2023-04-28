The junction between then and now
riginally built in 1887, Dresser Depot served as a junction to the Soo Line Railroad. According to the Village of Dresser website, “Local farmer Sam Dresser donated the land with the vision of establishing a farming community that would be served by the railroad.”
Soon afterward people began building homes in the area. For a moment it was known as Valley Junction. Since there was already a Valley Junction in South Dakota, the name was officially changed to Dresser Junction. By 1940 the village shortened the name to Dresser.
“It was a busy junction,” said Brian Knudtson, engineering administrative assistant with the Twin Cities Division of Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF). “The station was open 24 hours a day and had trains going north, east and west.” Knudtson has worked for BNSF for approximately 33 years.
While growing up, his father worked for the Milwaukee Soo Line Railroad. This led to a career for Knudtson and a lifetime of collecting all things related to the trains. He attended Inver Hills Community College and received his degree in Transportation Management, “Railroads weren’t hiring at the time,” he said.
He found his first job out of college with BNSF in Boston. Throughout the years he worked in management and administration. From Boston he transferred to Milwaukee and eventually found a job back home in Minnesota.
In addition to his administrative work for BNSF, he currently serves as Caretaker of the Dresser Depot, a job that had been in the back of his mind for years.
“Back in 2006 while working for BNSF,” he explained, “I had a phone call with a gentleman from the Minnesota Transportation Museum (MTM). While we were talking I joked around and told him that the MTM should get the old Dresser Depot restored.”
It just so happens that during that phone call Knudtson learned there was an actual discussion between MTM and Canadian National Railway (CN) about the possibility of leasing or donating the building to the MTM. Kundtson mentioned that he had all different types of equipment and collectibles from a replica depot that he and his dad had built that had since been packed up and put in storage.
“This was a perfect opportunity,” said Knudtson. “Give me the keys and let me be the caretaker of the place.”
Later that year in December 2006, Knudtson received an email from MTM announcing that the museum was going to lease the Dresser Depot from CN. One phone call led to another and a meeting was held in March 2007. “At that meeting we talked about what the plan was for the Depot moving forward.”
In the spring and summer of 2007 restoration began. “We found a local volunteer to paint the inside and outside of the depot. The local hardware store at the time donated
all the Valspar paint that was used,”
said Knudston. “We redid the wiring so it was up to code and I moved all of my stuff in. Everything in this depot is part my collection.
“Years ago when the Soo Line started to close all their depots, my dad knew everyone. He was key in helping me get all this stuff. A lot of friends and people I know under
stand that I’m into collectibles so they call me when and if they find things,” he explained.
From the original desks to telephones, typewriters and a ticket case from the Soo Line Depot in Nichols, Wisconsin - the building and old equipment transports you back in time - there are tickets, ticket stamps, record books, train logs, pictures, posters, old lockers for crew members, and even an old bench that Knudtson and his dad refinished.
“I was really impressed because it typically takes years to restore a depot but with the help of MTM we were able to get Dresser Depot restored within six months,” said Knudston.
“As a caretaker I have touched things up over the years and continue to coordinate other projects that are needed. Now, after 14 years we are in the process of repainting,” he said. “Because of a broken pipe that caused water damage, another project will be finishing and staining the wood floors. For being built in 1887, overall the depot is pretty sound.”
Up until 1987 there was a freight agent/train order operator and a small crew that still worked at the depot.
“The track in Dresser was owned by the Soo Line and was used as a through freight route. Wisconsin Central purchased the track in the fall of 1987. At that time, they stopped running it as a freight route, but trains still ran trap rock and logging routes,” Knudtson explained. In 1998 most routes were abandoned.”
Today, the Wisconsin Central Railroad runs only trap rock through Dresser. The Dresser Depot is now in use as a destination for the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway excursion trains.
