Swing into the Amery Golf Club!
A little “birdie” said it is the Amery Golf Club’s 100-year anniversary. August 1922 was the start of a beautiful friend“chip” between the Club and those who enjoy golfing or are looking for the perfect spot to hold a special event.
The Amery Golf Club is one of the finest golf courses in the area, offering a mix of challenges for golfers of all abilities and is rich in history.
The first meeting of the Amery Golf Club was held August 2, 1922. Approved was the purchase of a 30-acre tract of land for $2,500.00.
Over that winter plans were made, and the course was laid out by Twin Cities golf pro Tom Varden.
Meanwhile, people took golf lessons in the upstairs of the Burman Hardware store and by spring, locals were ready to “par”take in the sport.
Green fees in 1923 were .50 for nine holes and $1.00 for all-day golfing privileges.
Small piles of dirt were scooped up to elevate balls, which were swung at by wooden clubs.
By 1924, the club had made enough money to purchase a garage for $75.00, which became the first clubhouse. In September 1927, a small home and barn adjacent to the east side of the course was purchased by Andrew S. Paulson, where he kept a team of black horses that were used for quite a few years to pull fairway mowers.
The Great Depression saw hard times for the Club. In the early 1930’s donations were the only way to keep the doors open. The horses no longer mowed, and a homemade tractor owned by Cliff Olson kept up the grass for three seasons.
To secure funds, Club President Bill Burman issued membership cards for $5.00 with .25 rounds.
By December 1934 the Amery Credit Company, which held the deed, started the foreclosure process and the Club temporarily closed.
The bank then sold the course for $2,000 to a group calling themselves the Amery Country Club.
The 1950’s saw the Club installing grass greens with work done mainly by volunteers. An underground watering system was installed, and a new clubhouse was built.
In 1966 the first nine holes as they are known today were developed into the current course.
Next, a cart storage building was constructed and in 1981 the clubhouse was remodeled so the pro shop can be accessed from the lower level and the upstairs can be used for special events.
Eventually the course expanded across County Road F to become an 18-hole course. The 10th hole is a visual masterpiece, with a panoramic view and two bodies of water.
Amery Golf Club is a public course, with a relaxed vibe and gorgeous scenery throughout the 18 holes, including water on nine holes.
The course is walkable, or if you prefer to rent a cart, the cart trails provide thorough coverage of the course. Water, woods, sand and hills provide variety from hole to hole.
The Amery Golf Club has a large practice putting green and full driving range to tune your game or warm up before your round.
The “shack” ensures thirsty golfers stay hydrated while passing through the course.
A fun course for all, you can pay and play by the day or become a member.
Memberships available include full individual/family memberships, Wednesday/Thursday options, weekend memberships and student memberships.
It is not too late to still grab a membership for the 2022 season.
The clubhouse offers a pro shop with apparel and gear, a full bar and food options.
The Club is a popular spot for events ranging from business meetings to reunions to birthday parties and graduations. Gatherings as small as baby showers and as grand as weddings are held in the upstairs of the venue. No event is too large or small for them to cater with many menu options.
A great time to check out the course if you haven’t, is August 13, 2022 for the Amery Golf Club’s 100-year anniversary event.
A 100-year celebration tournament will be held that day. The tourney is a four-person scramble; shot-gun start at 11 a.m. Followed by dinner and awards. The cost is $100 per person, this includes lunch, dinner and prizes.
A free parking lot concert, open to the public, will see music starting at 6 p.m. with headliner, nationally known and area favorite, Chris Kroeze taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.
A beer tent and food trucks will also be available during the concert.
Manager Nate Niles invites all to visit the Club he is proud to call, “A laid back, friendly small-town course.”
