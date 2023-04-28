Anderstrom

The owners of Anderstrom tree farm have come to appreciate the beauty of evergreens.

Somewhere deep inside the rows of fresh trees filling the Anderstrom Tree Farm of Roberts, is a nativity manger just waiting to be found by visiting families. This tree farm has been a labor of love for Al and Joyce Anderstrom and they hope area families enjoy searching for a tree and for a small piece of the real celebration of Christmas.

Al grew up on a dairy farm. He was in business over the years with the farm Cooperative system. At age 50 he felt called into the ministry and resigned from his job to become an associate pastor at a church in Woodbury, MN. After a few years his work changed to helping international ministries, but was able to be based in the U.S. Joyce said, “Even though we lived in the suburbs, we always hoped to live in the country again someday. Six years ago we found the perfect place near Roberts.”

