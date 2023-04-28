Blueberry Special Boutique in Grantsburg
It started with a trio of friends in education who had a common love of clothes shopping and a lofty goal of bringing that same love to other women and girls in the region - where shopping for threads often means a lengthy drive to a metro area.
That shared vision has grown into a cool boutique for women of all ages, where they can find clothes, accessories, shoes, and more in downtown Grantsburg, called “Blueberry Special Boutique.”
Oh, and they decided to start this venture just as the world was shutting down for the pandemic.
But somehow it worked, and it keeps getting better.
“We were three educators with no experience in retail when we started, but we had a common love for boutique shopping and a wish of bringing a business to Grantsburg and be part of the GRO (Grantsburg Revitalization Operation) initiative,” co-owner Anne Luedtke said. She is an elementary Special Education teacher at Grantsburg Elementary, she joined with Grantsburg second grade teacher Nell Polzine and iForward assistant principal Lisa Danielson to turn a former car dealer showroom into something cool, relaxing, and affordable.
“Our biggest obstacle was opening in May of 2020 - during the pandemic. Although it presented us with some challenges, the community support was amazing,” Anne said.
The trio found ways to get past the closed businesses and went online, they worked through shipping issues, product shortages and even met customers in front of the store for deliveries.
“We gained some amazing customers during that time that continue to come back,” Anne added.
After the pandemic cooled, the actual brick-and-mortar opening of the store went well, and they continued to find new and exciting ways to not only highlight their offerings but take advantage of deals to make everything even more affordable, such as using unwanted professional fixtures, antiques, and style to turn that former showroom for (Ford) Galaxies and (Chevy) Camaros into a modern clothing showroom to be proud of.
“When we first started, we went to the outlet mall in North Branch and bought fixtures from the stores that were closing. It was the three of us, our husbands and our kids,” Anne recalled. “It was one of the first major things we did when we got started and it was fun for everyone to be involved.”
The husbands, Jared Polzine, Ricky Danielson, and Garrett Luedtke, joined Nell, Anne, and Lisa in the rehab of the gutted and musty showroom. They also had special helpers on the project in their combined seven children: Maizie (10), Wyan (7), Kinsley (11), Ayla (9), Josslyn (6), Maci (9), and Mari (7), who helped turn the space into a showroom for clothing.
“Renovating the space to what it is now was also a group effort by all families and friends,” Anne stated. “It is a true labor of love.”
Their efforts show, as the store has an ambience and cool style that combines vintage tin ceilings with modern racks and displays and old steam trunks, antiques and other cool accoutrements that bring attention to an eclectic mix of styles, casuals, accessories, even hair items, stickers, boots, shoes, and young girls clothing.
The trio admit the girls’ clothing came about, in part, due to them, well, all having young daughters – who asked why they don’t have anything for them.
“Our goal is to create a welcoming environment for people to shop and find things that make them feel good,” Anne stated. “Maybe add a new favorite item or two to add to their wardrobe. We love meeting people that we never would have met otherwise.”
The trio has also donated their excess or seasonal change clothing, using it as a tool for change and help, donating items to The Family Partnership, and their unique PRIDE program, which helps young victims of sex trafficking get back into living, by having clothing and accessories that help with their self-esteem and a new start on life. (More info at: www.thefamilypartnership.org)
“We each have different primary roles in making the business a success but also support each other,” Anne added. “We truly believe we would not have the success we have experienced without all three of us.”
The trio admits they all have special skills that they concentrate on for the business, from ordering to finances to designing or retail issues. But the reality is that the Blueberry Special has found a cool niche, and is unlike any store in the region, which makes it worth a stop.
“It has become something that is so much more to us than we initially thought it could be. We all love our careers as educators, and the boutique has offered us a completely different experience,” Anne stated. “We are challenged in different ways and are able to use different creative energies. We love that we have met so many new people from all over and many of our customers have become friends that we are excited to see when they stop in!”
But the big draw is the clothing, relaxed atmosphere and as Nell suggested, maybe starting the evening with a glass of wine or beer from across the street, and ramble over and try on some clothes with friends.
Maybe even make some new friends.
“We love spending time here … it’s one of our favorite places to be,” Anne added. “And our goal is that others also enjoy the time they spend in our Boutique.”
Blueberry Special Boutique is located at 201 West Madison Avenue (Main Street) in downtown Grantsburg.
Find them online at: blueberryspecialboutique.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.