This is a sample of letters sent by the Polk County Republican Party in advance of the April 5, 2022 spring election:
VOTE BRAD OLSON FOR COUNTY BOARD
Dear Neighbor:
We are writing to you about what's at stake on Tuesday April 5, 2022. On that day, Wisconsin will hold its Spring elections.
There is a group of radical activists who have organized in our area over the last few years. The goal of this group is to take control of the future of Polk County and impose their extremist agenda. Make no mistake - they want to turn Polk County into Minneapolis. They support mask & vaccine mandates, school closings, business shut downs, taking away Second Amendment Rights, closing family farms, defunding the police, restricting recreation-and trail users; tax increases, and-big government. These activists are coaching some local candidates throughout our communities on how to create misleading talking points and fear. Their chosen candidate for our County Supervisor District 1 is named Michael Noreen.
Michael Noreen wants to take our County in the wrong direction. We must say NO to their radical agenda. They are even using the same tactics of national radicals by spreading fear and misleading talking points. Don't be fooled. This is the same radical agenda that unleashed rioting and dangerous "de-fund the police" rhetoric. One of their candidates even shared a disgusting picture of a ham driving a police car (calling police pigs).
Under the common-sense leadership of the current County Board, we have accomplished much, and have Polk County moving in the right direction. The Board has voted to keep our small businesses open, supported our brave men and women in law enforcement, kept government spending under control, thereby protecting your property value, and has worked with family farmers to ensure our way of life and farming heritage is protected. The Board even protected our Second Amendment by supporting the Sheriff's call to make Polk County as Second Amendment County.
Nex Tuesday, let’s save Polk County from the radical agenda of the extremists who are trying to turn Polk County a mess like Minneapolis. We choose to live and work here for a reason. We don't need big-city values imposed on us.
Brad Olson is running for Polk County Board to continue to fight for our values. Brad will always
stand with our brave men and women in law enforcement and will always fight for our rural values.
Save Polk County!!! Next Tuesday, vote for Brad Olson for County Board.
Paid for by the Republican Party of Polk County
