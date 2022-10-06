The Amery girls cross country team showed off its depth at the Cumberland Invitational Sept. 27.
The Warriors had six runners place in the top eight to cruise to the team title with 22 points. Barron was second with 85 as Cameron took third with 106.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the only Amery runner not in the top four. She was the champion at 20 minutes, 34.4 seconds. Amery’s Natasha Tiry was second at 21:42.3 edging teammate Alex Edwards by three seconds.
After Edwards, Anna Gould was fourth at 21:53.9. Anna Williamson ran to a sixth-place finish (22:07.5) as Grace Carlson was seventh at 22:36.6.
In the latest Wisconsin Cross Country coaches association coaches poll, Amery is ranked seventh in Division 2, while Osceola is eighth.
Meanwhile, for the boys, Logan Dockendorf finished sixth with a time of 18:07. Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams was first at 17:08.5, while Bloomer’s Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson took second and third.
After Dockendorf, Joseph Kelling took 65th (23:27.6) as Ben Lorsung was 72nd (23:57.2). David Swenson placed 75th (24:05.1).
Besides Michaelsen and Anderson, Bloomer had two other runners place in the top 10 to take the team title with 31 points. Grantsburg was second with 47 points as Glenwood City took third with 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.