Stars shut out Superior
By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
After defeating the Superior Spartans just two weeks earlier in Somerset, the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team traveled to Superior on Jan. 31 and beat the Spartans again, 6-0, marking the team's second shutout victory of the season.
Ellie Brice caught fire early, scoring two goals in the first five minutes. Erin Huerta added a goal 3:22 into the second period. Then Bailey Williams took her turn with the puck, scoring an unassisted goal three and half minutes later, and scoring on a power play at the 9:22 mark of the second period to build a 5-0 advantage.
Alise Wiehl closed on the scoring 14:37 into the third period as the Stars (7-10-2) outshot the Spartans, 42-14.
Huerta collected four assists to bring her game point total to five. Brice's two assists increased her tally to four points.
Mackenzie Mike also had a solid game, collecting three assists.
Lauren Sobczak earned the shutout with 14 saves.
Superior's record sits at 4-19.
Sabers slip past Stars in OT
By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team had victory in sight on Feb. 6 in Somerset, but the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers rallied from a 1-2 deficit heading into the third period to pull off a 3-2 overtime win. Western Wisconsin (7-11-2) never trailed prior to the Sabers game-winning goal.
Alise Wiehl gave the Stars the early lead, scoring on a Bailey Williams assist 4:12 into the game. The Sabers (8-11-3) answered with an unassisted goal 9 and a half minutes later. Then, at the 9:52 mark of the second period, Ellie Brice reclaimed the lead on a power play, taking advantage of a Mackenzie Mike assist.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie’s Sidney Polzin score the game-tying goal to force overtime and then scored on a power play for the game-winner, following a Bryn Connors hooking penalty.
The Stars outshot the Sabers, 23-15, in the first two periods. The roles were reversed in the final two periods, with the Sabers holding a 15-4 shot advantage, to finish with a 30-27 overall shot advantage.
Lauren Sobczak collected 27 saves in the Western Wisconsin goal.
Stars win over Fury
By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Feb. 7 was a good day for the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team as it upset the Rock County Fury, 4-2, at home.
While the Stars (8-11-2) only had one power play opportunity, they made good use of it to score the game's opening goal - by Alise Wiehl - at the 7:52 mark of the first period.
The Fury (14-8-0) responded with a pair of second period goals, one of which was unassisted, to claim the lead.
However, 6:02 into the third period, Ellie Brice knotted the score. Erin Huerta gave the Stars the lead three and a half minutes later, and Wiehl added an insurance goal against an empty net at the 15:48 mark.
Brice finished with three assists while Huerta and Bailey Williams each tallied one assist.
The Fur took eight shots in each period to outshoot the Stars, 24-21.
Caitlyn Erickson was the winning goalkeeper with 22 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.