Youngsters on girls tennis team gain experience in Altoona Quad

August 28 was a topsy-turvy day for the Amery girls tennis team.
The Warriors competed in the Altoona Quadrangular, but they were nowhere close to a full roster.
“This tournament happened to fall on the same day as the Amery Fall Festival talent show for the Queen candidates which affected five of the varsity players,” explained coach Tanya Julson. “The talent show along with the rain delay allowed us to take only half of the varsity players and six junior varsity players to play in these matches.”
As a result, Amery went 1-2 on the day. They beat Medford 4-3, fell to Altoona 5-2 and were blanked 7-0 by Onalaska Luther.
“Most of the girls needed to move up and play in a tougher position than they normally do, and they pushed many teams into close matches playing many third set tie breakers,” Julson said. “This was an excellent opportunity for many young players to get some varsity experience.”
Against Medford, singles play carried the day as the Warriors won three of the four matches, highlighted by straight set wins from Ashley Benysek at No. 2 singles and Lauren Sobczak at No. 3 singles.
Luther 7, Amery 0
Singles: No. 1 – Sarah Hoffe (L) def. Sophie Whitley (A), 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 – Cassie Warren (L) def. Hannah Bottolfson (A), 6-3, 4-6, 10-4. No. 3 – Emily Yehle (L) def. Annie Zinn (A), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 – Emma Larson (L) def. Ella Fulton (A), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 – Katie Kutz/Hannah Larson (L) def. Truc Nguyen/Lidia Curtis (A), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 – Elle Bolstad/Jada Wahl (L) def. Ashley Benysek/Lauren Sobczak (A), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 – Emily Gronholz/Maddy Olson (L) def. Maya Curtis/Anna Evenson (A), 6-2, 6-4.
Amery 4, Medford 3
Singles: No. 1 – Truc Nguyen (A) def. Sophie Brost (M), 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. No. 2 – Ashley Benysek (A) def. Kelsey Jascor (M), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 – Lauren Sobczak (A) def. Autumn Higggins (M), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 – Makayla Matte (M) def. Ella Fulton (A), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 – Sophie Whitley/Hannah Bottolfson (A) def. Jordan Clark/Brooke Sommers (M), 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 – Kenya Mann/Lindsay Wildburg (M) def. Lidia Curtis/Maya Curtis (A), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8; No. 3 – Myah Smith/Eryka Seidl (M) def. Annie Zinn/Torri Junns (A), 0-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Altoona 5, Amery 2
Singles: No. 1 – Morgan Dekan (Al) def. Sophie Whitley (Am), 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 – Hannah Bottolfson (Am) def. Josie Rechek (Al), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 – Abbie Proudlock (Al) def. Annie Zinn (Am), 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 – Keylianna DeSantis (Al) def. Torri Johns (Am), 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 – Averie Varsho/Ally Wegner (Al) def. Truc Nguyen/Ashley Benysek (Am), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 – Lidia Curtis/Lauren Sobczak (Am) def. Greta Schafer/Anna France (Al), 6-1, 4-6, 10-7. No. 3 – Keelyn Marlarie/Khela Mork (Al) def. Maya Curtis/Anna Evenson (Am), 6-3, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.