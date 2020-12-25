The Amery wrestling team started out the season by crushing two Middle Border Conference opponents.
On Dec. 10, the Warriors routed Osceola 72-6. They used seven pins and four forfeits to get 66 of its 72 points.
Pins came courtesy of Hunter Beese at 126 pounds, Jordan Penard at 145 pounds, Mason Tylee at 152 pounds, Timmy Kelling at 160 pounds, Walker Ingham at 170 pounds, Grant Cook at 182 pounds ad Robert Beese at 285 pounds.
Hunter Beese’s pin came in the first 20 seconds of the match, while Timmy Kelling’s pin came with 17 seconds left in the match.
Wyatt Ingham at 120 pounds earned a 3-2 decision over Thomas Oswald. Kale Hopke decisioned Nick Carlson 4-3 at 195 pounds.
A week later, the results weren’t too much different as Amery routed Prescott 78-6. This match consisted of seven forfeit wins for the Warriors and six pins.
Those pins were thanks to Brendan Burke at 106 pounds, Joseph Wentz at 138 pounds, Jordan Penard at 145 pounds, Mason Tylee at 152 pounds, Walker Ingham at 160 pounds and Grant Cook at 170 pounds.
The Warriors are off until Dec. 29 when they travel to Baldwin-Woodville for a 7 p.m. showdown. The Blackhawks have already knocked off conference perennial power Ellsworth earlier this month.
Amery 78, Prescott 6
106 – Brendan Burke (A) pinned Benny Olson (P), 4:33; 113 – Sam Kelling (A) won by forfeit; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) won by forfeit; 126 – Hunter Beese (A) won by forfeit; 132 – Alex Iberg (P) pinned Austin Schleusner (A), 2:52; 138 – Joseph Wentz (A) pinned Lono Thomason (P), 4:55; 145 – Jordan Penard (A) pinned Shane Butler (P), :34; 152 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Nolan Thomley (P), 3:14; 160 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Matthew Lynes (P), :48; 170 – Grant Cook (A) pinned Alex Holt (P), 2:59; 182 – Maverick Goulet (A) won by forfeit; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 285 – Robert Beese (A) won by forfeit.
Amery 72, Osceola 6
106 – Brendan Burke (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Sam Kelling (A) won by forfeit; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) dec. Thomas Oswald (O), 3-2; 126 – Hunter Beese (A) pinned Reid Church (O), :18; 132 – Lucas Sedivy (O) pinned Austin Schleusner (A), 3:03; 138 – Joseph Wentz (A) won by forfeit; 145 – Jordan Penard (A) pinned Addison Udin (O), 1:48; 152 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Jacob Sedivy (O), 4:19; 160 – Timmy Kelling (A) pinned Tanner Viebrock (O), 5:43; 170 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Isaac Campeau (O), 3:26; 182 – Grant Cook (A) pinned Errol Hansen (O), :58; 195 –
