The Amery wrestling team traveled to Barron Jan. 14 and left with two wins.
The Warriors dominated Barron 70-12. They had eight pins, including seven in the first period.
Those pins were Wyatt Ingham (126 pounds), Hunter Beese (132), Joseph Wentz (138), Mason Tylee (152), Cole Andren (160), Koy Hopke (220) and Sam Kelling (113).
Walker Ingham’s pin at 170 pounds came in the second period. Brendan Burke at 106 pounds, Jordan Penard at 145 pounds and Kale Hopke at 195 pounds won by forfeits. The lone six-point win came at 285 pounds as Robert Beese won by an 8-0 decision over William Weise.
The second match saw Amery blanked Somerset 82-0. Amery had 13 six-point wins either by forfeit or pin.
Pins were courtesy from Hunter Beese at 126 pounds, Joseph Wentz at 132 pounds and Mason Tylee at 152 pounds. Cole Andren won by a 12-3 major decision at 160 pounds.
The Warriors are next in action Jan. 23 when they compete in a River Falls quadrangular. Opponents include Menomonie and Ellsworth.
Amery 70, Barron 12
120 – Dillon Paul (B) won by forfeit; 126 – Wyatt Ingham (A) pinned Angela Zimmerman (B), :14; 132 – Hunter Beese (A) pinned Carsten Tallman (B), :21; 138 – Joseph Wentz (A) pinned Cole Hanson (B), 1:18; 145 – Jordan Penard (A) won by forfeit; 152 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Mason Ecklor (B), :34; 160 – Cole Andren (A) pinned Isaiah Tallman, 1:18; 170 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Joseph Mashak (B), 3:50; 182 – Austin Bladow (B) pinned Grant Cook (A), 3:19; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) pinned Daniel Senneff (B), :59; 285 – Robert Beese (A) maj. dec. William Weise, 8-0; 106 – Brendan Burke (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Sam Kelling (A) pinned Julia Cox (B), 1:23.
Amery 82, Somerset 0
106 – Brendan Burke (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Sam Kelling (A) won by forfeit; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) won by forfeit; 126 – Hunter Beese (A) pinned Connor Grahovac (S), 3:05; 132 – Joseph Wentz (A) pinned Landon Wilson (S), 1:46; 138 – Russell Bagley (A) won by forfeit; 145 – Jordan Penard (A) won by forfeit; 152 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Zach Maitrejean (S), 1:53; 160 – Cole Andren (A) maj. dec. Alex Lange (S), 12-3; 170 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Austin Mitchell (S); 182 – Grant Cook (A) pinned Tristan Lewis (S); 195 – Kale Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) won by forfeit; 285 – Robert Beese (A) won by forfeit.
