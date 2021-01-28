The Amery wrestling team broke through a 35-year barrier with a sledgehammer Saturday.
The Warriors not only defeated Ellsworth for the first time since 1986, they dominated, winning 58-12 in the River Falls quadrangular.
Amery won 11 of the 14 matches, seven via pins.
Brendan Burke at 106 pounds started the action with a pin. Ellsworth’s William Penn earned a 4-3 decision over Sam Kelling at 113 pounds. The Warriors then took control of the match, winning the next five matches, four by pins. Hunter Beese (126), JC Wentz (132), Jordan Penard (138) and Mason Tylee (145) recorded falls. O
Other pins came from Walker Ingham (160) and Koy Hopke (220). Robert Beese earned an 8-0 major decision at 285 pounds. Grant Cook recorded a 4-2 decision at 170 pounds. Kale Hopke earned a 4-1 decision at 195 pounds. Wyatt Ingham earned a forfeit at 120 pounds.
Amery then defeated River Falls 58-14. The Warriors won nine of the 14 matches with a double forfeit at 182 pounds.
Earning pins were Hunter Beese (126), Jordan Penard (138), Mason Tylee (145), Walker Ingham (160), Koy Hopke (220), Robert Beese (285) and Sam Kelling (113).
Kale Hopke earned a 2-1 decision at 195 pounds, while Wyatt Ingham earned a forfeit at 120 pounds.
The Warriors then wrapped up the quadrangular with a 54-20 win over Menomonie.
Amery earned nine wins, six of them pins. Wyatt Ingham (120), Hunter Beese (126), Mason Tylee (145), Grant Cook (170), Kale Hopke (195) and Koy Hopke (220) earned falls.
Jordan Penard (138), Samuel Kelling (113) and Chance Schroeder (285) received forfeits.
Amery is at the Baldwin-Woodville regional 10:30 a.m., Jan. 30. Other schools include Baldwin-Woodville, Luck, Osceola, St. Croix Central and Somerset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.