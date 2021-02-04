The Amery wrestling team will be sending 10 wrestlers to the sectional meet Saturday in Neillsville.
The Warriors had seven first place finishes at the regional meet Jan. 30 in Baldwin-Woodville and claimed the team title.
Wyatt Ingham started the championship parade at 120 pounds with pins over St. Croix Central’s Hunter Feyereisen in the semifinal and Hunter Bonte of Baldwin-Woodville in the final.
Jordan Penard earned two wins at 138 pounds. He pinned St. Croix Central’s Owen Wasley in the semifinal and then earned a major decision over Taedon Nichols from Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg and Siren in the final.
Mason Tylee recorded a 7-2 decision over Baldwin-Woodville’s Hunter Gartmann at 145 pounds in the semifinals and then pinned St. Croix Central’s Tadan Holzer in the third period of the championship match.
Walker Ingham pinned Somerset’s Alex Lange at 160 pounds in the semifinals and then defeated Baldwin-Woodville’s Sam Crowley via pin in the championship match.
Kale Hopke pinned St. Croix Central’s Jacob Berends at 195 pounds in the semifinals and then recorded a 5-1 decision over Osceola’s Nick Carlson in the final match.
Koy Hopke pinned St. Croix Central’s A.J. Holmgren at 220 pounds in the semifinal match and won 9-4 over Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg in the championship match.
Robert Beebe pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Mason Baribeau in the semifinal match at 285 pounds and then pinned St. Croix Central’s Josh Bair in the final match.
Hunter Beese was one of three Warriors who placed second. At 126 pounds, he recorded a 15-0 technical fall over Somerset’s Connor Grahovac. Baldwin-Woodville’s Tyler Fink then defeated Beese 17-2 in the championship match.
Joseph Wentz at 132 pounds went 2-1. He pinned Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Cory Popham in the semifinals, but Baldwin-Woodville’s Austin Schmidt pinned him in the third period. Wentz rebounded to defeat St. Croix Central’s Noah Nusbaum 13-4 in the second place match.
Grant Cook at 170 pounds pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Logan Gordon in the semifinals, but fell to St. Croix Central’s Devin Wasley in the championship match.
Earning third place finishes were Brendan Burke at 106 pounds and Sam Kelling at 113 pounds. Timmy Kelling finished fifth at 152 pounds.
Amery finished with 259 points, edging Baldwin-Woodville by 1.5 points to earn the team title. St. Croix Central was third with 204. Osceola took fourth with 75.5, Somerset was fifth with 67 and Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren placed sixth with 64.
