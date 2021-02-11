The Amery wrestling team has been dominant all year and the sectional meet Saturday in Neillsville was the latest example.
Now, the question is will that dominance carry over to its two biggest meets of this year.
The Warriors will advance seven wrestlers to the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Meet Feb. 13 at Adams-Friendship High School. The quarterfinals begin at 10 a.m., with the championships slated for 5 p.m.
Those seven wrestlers will be arriving as sectional champions and even more impressive, are all undefeated this year.
Four wrestlers will be making a return appearance to the state meet.
Jordan Penard finished fourth at 132 pounds last year. This year, he moved up a weight class and will be carrying a 17-0 record into the state meet.
At the sectionals, Penard registered two pins and a 4-0 decision.
Walker Ingham was fifth in state at 145 pounds in 2020. This year, he will be wrestling at 160 pounds at the state meet. At the sectionals, Ingham registered two decisions and a 10-0 major decision over Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Crowley in the championship. Ingham's record is now 16-0.
Kale Hopke placed sixth at 195 pounds in 2020. This year, he'll be bringing a 17-0 record into the state meet. He earned a pin and two decisions in the sectional meet, including a 9-3 win over Osceola's Nick Carlson in the finals.
Mason Tylee didn't place at 138 pounds last year. This year, he bumped up a weight class and went through the year undefeated. He earned a pin and two decisions at sections.
Joining Penard, Walker Ingham, Kale Hopke and Tylee at state will be Wyatt Ingham, Koy Hopke and Robert Beese. Ingham (120 pounds) earned a pin, decision and major decision at the sectional meet. His record is now 17-0. Koy Hopke is also 17-0 after three pins at the sectional meet, including a pin over Baldwin-Woodville's Max Ramberg in the championship.
Beese brings a 16-0 record to the state meet at 285 pounds. He earned a pin and two decisions at the sectional meet.
Grant Cook went 1-3 at 170 pounds to finish sixth. Hunter Beese (126) and Joseph Wentz (132) lost both of their matches.
As a result of their performance at sections, Amery qualified for team state, which will be held Feb. 20 at Adams-Friendship High School. The Warriors finished first at sections with 167, far outpacing second place Baldwin-Woodville's 124.
