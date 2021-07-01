Amery senior Ella Williamson earned a seventh-place finish in the girls high jump at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships last week. Willamson cleared 5-00, tying her with Platteville senior Grace Stombaugh. Six other athletes also cleared 5-00 but Willamson and Stombaugh rose to the top of that pack by criteria. Winning the event was La Crosse Logan junior Kallie Knoble, who cleared 5-04.
Junior Alaina Rivard placed ninth in the girls shot put with a toss of 37-03.75. Lake Mills senior Kayla Will won the title with a throw of 40-09.75.
Rivard also placed 13th in the discus throw with a mark of 110-02. Freedom senior Linnea Willer had a winning throw of 135-02.
In boys’ action, Gavin Melberg finished 14th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.51 seconds. Luke Vance of G-E-T won the race in 10.93 seconds.
Amery finished 62nd of 65 teams to earn points in the girls arena. Freedom won the girls team title with 59 points. Lodi tied with Jefferson to share the boys team title with 40 points each.
Head track coach Justin Schuh said, “We are extremely proud of Ella, Alaina, and Gavin for all their accomplishments throughout the season and at the state meet! Ella is excited to continue her track and field career at UW Eau Claire and Alaina and Gavin are excited to continue training for even more success next year!”
