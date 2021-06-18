The 2021 Regional track and field meet in Rice Lake was good to the Amery girls. Not only did they advance five athletes to the sectional meet, but the Warriors set two school records in the process.
Leading the way was Ella Wiliamson who won the high jump, clearing a school record height of 5-04. Williamson also advanced to sectionals in the 100-meter hurdles (16.99 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (50.18 seconds) after placing fourth in both races.
Alaina Rivard set the school record in the discus throw with a mark of 118 feet 4 inches, earning her second place behind St. Croix Falls’ Kylie Broten (124-01). Rivard also placed third in the shot put (36-06.6).
Placing second in the high jump behind Williamson was Grace Carlson, who cleared 5-02.
Jaidyn McAlpine was third in the 2-mile run (12:47.61) and Jenna Hendrickson was fourth in the shot put (35-07).
Team Scores
Rice Lake 133, Osceola 130, Hayward 115.5, St. Croix Falls 78, Ashland 71, Amery 66, Northwestern 47.5, Spooner 28, Barron 22
Rivard is 2-event conference champion
Alaina Rivard dominated the girls throwing events at the 2021 Middle Border Conference Track and Field meet on June 8. Her discus throw of 115-04 was 9 and a half feet longer than her nearest competitor, and she won the shot put by more than 2 and a half feet with a toss of 36-11.
Her efforts also led Amery to a 4th place finish.
Ella Williamson placed second in the high jump, matching the winning mark of 5-02, while Jenna Hendrickson was second in the shot put (34-04). Williamson was also third in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 17.60 seconds.
Jaidyn McAlpine placed third in the mile run with a personal record time of 5:40.65.
Team Scores
New Richmond 148, Osceola 146, Prescott 122, Amery 82, St. Croix Central 71, Baldwin-Woodville 65, Somerset 40.5, Ellsworth 26.5
