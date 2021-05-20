Ella Williamson and Alaina Rivard guided the Amery girls track and field team to a second place finish at the the Ellsworth Quad on May 13.
Williamson won the 300-meter hurdles (52.41 seconds) and high jump (5-0) while Rivard was the champion of both the shot put (36-0.25) and discus throw (111-01). Williamson was also second in the 100-meter hurdles (13.85 seconds).
Also earning a first place finish was Jaidyn McAlpine, who won the 800-meter run in 2:30.71.
Rachael Locke was runner up in the 100-meter hurdles (19.34 seconds). Megan Osero finished second in the mile run (6:17.24) and Grace Carlson did the same in the 300-meter hurdles (53.11 seconds). Also placing second was Jenna Hendrickson, who did so in both the shot put (32-04) and discus throw (98-07).
Carlson added a third place finish in the high jump (4-08).
Team Scores
Prescott 108, Amery 65, Ellsworth 52, Somerset 41
