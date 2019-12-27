By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Amery Ice Arena was a tough place to be for the Warriors on Dec. 21 as the River Falls Wildcats came to town and handed Amery a 1-3 loss with a late surge.
The Warriors got off to a strong start, scoring 2:46 into the contest as Mac Smith scored a power play goal on an assist by Jackson Henningsgard.
"This was a game we should have won," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "We have been so successful on the power this season. With a major power play in the second, we only accumulated three shots. We should have scored a couple of times here and put the game out of reach."
River Falls' Tye Kusilek had been flagged for checking from behind at the 9:55 mark of the second period, but the Wildcats (3-5) ended up scoring the only goal of the period on a power play of their own at the 16:56 mark after tripping penalty on Miles Troff.
Then River Falls' Joe Stoffel scored back to back goals just over 3 minutes apart late in the third period to tip the balance in favor of the Wildcats.
"It was pretty disappointing to give up two goals in the last five minutes to lose," Coach Henningsgard said. "We pride ourselves in winning the third periods and in the last three games, that just hasn't happened."
Overall, River Falls outshot Amery, 24-19, including 10-6 in the third period. Ethan Mork finished with 21 saves.
