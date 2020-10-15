The Amery girls tennis team advanced two individuals to the WIAA State Tennis Tournament this week.
Hannah Bottolfson was the section champion at No. 2 singles. She brings a 15-1 record to the State meet. Her first round opponent will be St. Mary Catholic’s Anna VandenAcker (9-7). The match is scheduled for sometime Thursday morning.
Sophie Whitley (13-5) finished second at sections at No. 1 singles. Her first round opponent Thursday morning will be Racine St. Catherine/Racine Lutheran’s Kate Smith (15-2).
The Division 2 Individual Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 15-17 at Sports Core in Kohler.
Bottolfson defeated Columbus Catholic’s Maria Laura Garcia-Moya, 6-1, 6-1 and Regis’ Sofie Merrick, 6-0, 6-1 at the Sectional meet Oct. 7 in Baldwin to qualify.
Whitley beat Lakeland High’s Maria Gironella 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. She then defeated Regis’ Arianna Smith 6-0, 4-6, 10-7 in the semifinals. Newman Catholic’s Becky Larrain defeated Whitley 6-4, 6-4 in the sectional final.
Bottolfson and Whitley were joined at sections by fellow singles players Lily Marquand and Ashley Benysek.
Marquand won her first round match at No. 3 singles, defeating Medford’s Lindsey Wildberg 6-3, 6-2, but was eliminated by Regis’ Maddie Metz, 6-3, 6-4.
Benysek won her first round match at No. 4 singles as well, beating Catholic High School’s Destiny Lo, 6-3, 6-2. Regis’ Brittany Martin then defeated her in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
“These four girls had a phenomenal day of tennis,” said Amery coach Tanya Julson. “They showed grit and perseverance as they battled for each point. One fan counted a rally that Ashley won that lasted 99 shots. This kinds of patience and consistency was shown by each player when needed.”
The Warriors finished second in the section behind Regis, who qualified for Team State Oct. 24 in Kohler
Warriors advanced
four to sectionals
Amery advanced all four singles players to sectionals based off of subsectional results Oct. 5 in Baldwin.
The four of them went 7-0 in matches that day.
Sophie Whitley only needed to play one match at No. 1 singles. She defeated Unity/Luck’s Hallie Nelson, 6-1, 6-1. Hannah Bottolfson at No. 2 singles beat Ellsworth’s Bailey Ahlers, 6-0, 6-0 and Osceola’s Sophia LaVigne, 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
Lily Marquand at No. 3 singles won 6-3, 6-3 against Rice Lake’s Tegwen Romportl, while Ashley Benysek beat Barron’s Annikka Moe, 6-1, 6-0 and Kallahan Bowman, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
The doubles teams weren’t as fortunate.
Juneau Paulsen/Allison Nutt from Baldwin-Woodville eliminated Deidra Meyer/Ally de la Cruz, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Rice Lake’s Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske defeated Alaina Rivard and Truc Nguyen, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Ella Gould and Lidia Curtis at No. 3 doubles won their first round match against B-W’s Camille Bennis/Alayna Brightbil, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. Regis’ Lauren Seeman/Abby Erickson then eliminated the pair in the next round 6-3, 6-0.
“The team ended the day tied in second place with Rice Lake,” Julson said. “The team played great despite extremely windy conditions. It has been a fantastic season.
“I am so grateful all the girls have had the opportunity to have fun, play, and be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.