No. 4 Eau Claire tops Western Wisconsin Stars
By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
It was a busy week for the Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team, which played its first of three games in five days on Jan. 24 at Hobbs Ice Arena where it lost to the fourth-ranked Eau Claire Area Stars, 1-5.
After a scoreless first period, Eau Claire rattled off five unanswered goals to build a 5-0 lead with less than two minutes remaining. Then, at the 15:40 mark of the third period, Western Wisconsin's Ellie Brice scored an even strength goal with an assist from Alise Wiehl to foil the shutout.
Eau Claire (14-2-1) outshot Western Wisconsin (6-8) in every period to finish with a 40-19 overall shot advantage.
Caitlyn Erickson saved 26 of 28 shots faced, and Lauren Sobczak saved nine of 12 shots faced in the Western Wisconsin goal.
No. 6 Fusion shoot down Stars
By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
For the second game in a row, the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team challenged a state-ranked opponent on the road and neither ended as it had hoped. On Jan. 23, the Stars fell, 1-6, to the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion in River Falls. The previous game resulted in a loss to the fourth-ranked Eau Claire Stars.
The Fusion (13-5) scored three first period goals and added another goal 18 seconds into the third period to build a 4-0 lead.
Western Wisconsin (6-9-1) responded with an unassisted goal by Bailey Williams at the 2:19 mark of the third period, and the Fusion capped the game with two more paydays.
All but one of the goals in the contest were unassisted.
SCV was led by Jaden Woiwode and Amber Delong, who each had two goals and one assist.
The Fusion outshot the Stars, 33-26, with the difference coming only in the first period. The rest of the game shot totals were even.
Caitlyn Erickson saved 27 shots for the Stars.
Stars fall 1-3
to No. 1 Storm
By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
As if losing to the state's No. 4 and No. 6 ranked teams earlier in the week wasn't enough, the Western Wisconsin Stars (6-10-1) finished last week with a showdown against the top-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm (14-2-2) and made it the closest contest of the three. The Stars lost 1-3 to the Storm.
Ellie Brice scored an even strength goal off of an assist by Ally Dahlberg 16:49 into the game to knot the score at 1-1. The score remained tied for nearly 11 minutes before Central Wisconsin took control of the game for good and finished with two unanswered goals by Kassidy Oliva.
Central Wisconsin outshot Western Wisconsin 39-23 for the contest as Lauren Sobczak tallied 36 saves.
