Two Amery tennis players will be making the trip to the WIAA State Tennis Tournament in Kohler on June 17.
JC Wentz earned a sectional championship at No. 2 singles on June 9 after defeated Eau Claire Regis’ Alex Nunez, 6-4, 6-3, and Medford’s Quinton Tlusty, 6-4, 6-1.
Luke Julson also earned a spot at the state tournament in No. 1 singles actions despite losing 4-6, 6-1, 11-13 to Lax Erickson of Eau Claire Regis at the sectional tournament.
