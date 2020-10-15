Amery Boys' Soccer split their games with one win and one loss on the week.
Amery hosted St. Croix Central, winning 3-1. Otto Whitley scored 2 goals with Danny Tylee on the assist and Jacob Oman headed the ball off Justin Walter's corner kick to score the third goal. The defense was strong at shutting the Panthers down with only 4 shots on goal for the night. The Amery boys demonstrated lots of communication, good passing, and several attacks. They were just unable to make it in with a total of 26 attempts on goal. This win put them at the 500 mark.
On Thursday, the team traveled to Somerset. Scoring quickly and putting Amery on top was Dayton White, assisted by Justin Walters. Somerset came back to tie it 1-1 in the first ten minutes. With two minutes remaining in the first half, Ryder Fern drew a tripping foul inside the box. Dayton White took the penalty kick and scored the team's second goal of the night. The team's defense challenged Somerset with 12 one-on-one tackles, 15 clears and 6 saves. Despite a strong time of possession of the ball and good passing plays, the team falls short and loses 2-5. The boys will finish their regular season games this week against Baldwin and New Richmond.
