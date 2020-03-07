By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake finished a busy week of WIAA Division 5 regional tournament play on Feb. 29 by winning the regional title with a 72-46 shellacking of Gilman at home.
The Warriors (24-0) sprinted out to a 40-15 halftime lead before backing off the accelerator in the second half.
Maggie Rosen and Madison Zimmer were unstoppable with 18 points each. Rosen also added seven points, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot while Zimmer shot 8 of 14 from the field, sank two 3-pointers and tallied a team-high nine assists to go with her four rebounds and two steals.
Julianna Rosen posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also notched three assists, three steals and a block. Maddie Rosen was the fourth Warrior in double figures, with 11 points, and contributed four rebounds to the cause.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were Lizzie Rosen (four points, two rebounds, two steals), Teagen Monson (three points), Rayne Vangsness (three points, one block) and Brooke Cress (three points).
Gilman (18-7) finished fourth in the Cloverbelt-East Conference this season.
