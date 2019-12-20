By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys ice hockey team continued to add monumental moments to the 2019-20 season on Dec. 10 when it shut out the New Richmond Tigers, 2-0, in its Middle Border Conference opener in New Richmond.
"This was the first shutout of New Richmond in program history," said Amery head coach Tim Henningsgard.
Much of the credit for the shutout goes to Amery goalkeeper Ethan Mork , who recorded 24 saves, including 11 in the third period.
"This was a nice way to start off the conference season. Winning this game sets us up to reach our season long goals as a team," Henningsgard said. "Playing in New Richmond is always a fun challenge and our boys came out fired up and played a great first period."
While neither team scored in the first two periods, Amery (4-1) finished strong, scoring two goals just 29 seconds apart in the third period. The first came from Fletcher Kjeseth off assists by Pake Brown and Mac Smith at the 6:28 mark. Justin Walter added an unassisted insurance goal at the 6:57 mark.
Overall, New Richmond (2-3) outshot Amery, 24-22.
