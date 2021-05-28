Kale Hopke and Mikey Kurschinski combined to pitch a 1-hit shutout win over St. Croix Central on May 21 to bring the Amery baseball team’s record to 7-8.
Hopke pitched six innings, striking out 14 batters along the way and hurling 10 first pitch strikes. Kurschinski spent one inning on the mound and threw two first pitch strikes.
Mason Tylee and William Jensen each recorded one hit as the Warriors outhit the Panthers, 5-1. Jensen recorded the game’s only RBI.
Each team committed two errors.
SCC 000 000 0 - 0
Amery 101 001 x - 3
Blackhawks clobber Warriors, 11-2
Amery’s baseball team dropped a 2-11 road contest to the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks on May 18. Kale Hopke led the offensive attack, gathering two hits while Jack Springett and Mason Tylee each walked once.
Overall, the Blackhawks outhit the Warriors 11-3 to overcome committing seven errors compared to four errors by Amery.
Mike Kurschinski pitched 4 ⅓ innings, throwing 16 first pitch strikes. Tyee struck out one batter and threw seven first pitch strikes.
Amery 200 000 0 - 2
Baldwin-Woodville 104 150 x - 11
Somerset rallies past Amery baseball
Leading 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Amery baseball team gave up 10 runs to Somerset in the fifth to lose the May 24 road contest, 7-16.
Somerset outhit Amery 14-4 and committed just two errors to Amery’s three errors.
A fair amount of Amery’s offense came in the form of walks as Mason Tylee, Dayton White and William Jensen each walked twice.
Mikey Kurschinski spent 4 ⅓ innings on the mound, throwing 14 first pitch strikes. Asher Page struck out two batters.
Amery 220 012 0 - 7
Somerset 100 3(10)2 x - 16
