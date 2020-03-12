By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's second-ranked girls basketball team found itself in its third lowest scoring game of the season on March 5 when it defeated Loyal 46-29 in its WIAA sectional semifinal showdown at Eau Claire Memorial.
The Warriors were paced by Madison Zimmer, who scored 15 points and added four rebounds and two blocked shots. Maggie Rosen pitched in 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Overall, the Warriors actually had more blocks than steals for the night, finishing with eight blocked shots and six steals.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were: Rayne Vangsness (seven points, five rebounds, two steals, one block), Maddie Rosen (six points, five rebounds), Lizzie Rosen (four points, five rebounds, two steals, one block) and Teagen Monson (three points).
Julianna Rosen didn't score but racked up 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Loyal finished the season with a 21-5 record and second place finish in the Cloverbelt-East Conference.
