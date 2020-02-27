By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team placed third of 24 teams represented at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Tournament in Osceola on Feb. 22, edging out Medford by three points. Four Warriors earned the right to compete at the state tournament with top 3 sectional finishes.
Jordan Penard (36-3) placed second at 132 pounds, opening with a 4-2 decision over Braden Traut (28-12) of Northwestern. He then followed with a 5-0 semifinal victory over Ellsworth's Bailey Poellinger (30-15). After losing an 8-6 sudden victory championship match to Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best, he won the 2nd place match by rule over Poellinger.
Walker Ingham (36-4) was runner up at 145 pounds. He opened with a 3-1 decision over Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Joseph McDermond (24-15) and claimed an 8-2 semifinal victory over Bryce Blaken (35-12) of G-E-T/M-M. Then he faced undefeated Jared Stricker (44-0) of Ashland in the championship match and lost a 4-9 decision. In the second-place match, Ingham defeated Zeke Sigmond (40-6) of Medford by a 3-0 decision.
Kale Hopke (37-3) finished No. 2 in the 195-pound weight class. After earning an 8-0 major decision over Luke Fischer (33-10) of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek, Hopke pinned Medford's Dalton Krug (26-20) in 5:20 to advance to the championship match. There he lost a 1-7 decision to Bryce Burns (44-3) of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro. Hopke finished strong, pinning Carter Grewe (25-6) in 4 minutes to claim second place.
Mason Tylee (27-7) claimed third place at 138 pounds and had to battle back through the consolation bracket to get there after losing his quarterfinal match, 7-9, to Sam Johnson (37-12) of G-E-T/M-M. Tyler won is next by over Tanner Kaufman (32-9) of Northwestern by an 8-1 decision and then followed with a 1:01 fall over Baldwin-Woodville's Hunter Gartman (20-16) in the third place match. Johnson won by no contest over Tylee for second place.
Robert Beese (27-4) pinned Ian Perrin (26-13) of Spooner/Webster in 3:27 in the 285-pound quarterfinals but lost a 5-3 ultimate tiebreaker to Ellsworth's Logan Peterson (37-8) in the semifinals. He then lost a tough 3-2 decision to Tyler Krizan (32-12) of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee the next match to be eliminated.
Grant Cook (27-11) lost his opening match to Spooner/Webster's Brandon Meister (30-11) by a 6-9 score in the 152-pound bracket.
Team Scores
Gale-Ettrick- Trempeauleau/Melrose-Mindor 139, Ellsworth 87.5, Amery 61, Medford 58, Baldwin-Woodville 56, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 50.5, Bloomer/Colfax 50, Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal 48.5, Rice Lake 39, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 31,
Northwestern 23, Regis/Altoona 22, St. Croix Central 21, Ashland 19, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 18, Somerset 18, Spooner/Webster 16, Abbotsford/Colby 14, Barron 10, Osceola 10, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 10, West Salem/Bangor 10, Black River Falls 7, Haywood/Northwood 0, Prescott 0
