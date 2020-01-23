By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
After a three-game dry streak, Amery's girls basketball team found its way back on top on Jan. 13 when it hosted Spooner (1-10) and defeated the Rails, 62-22.
The 40-point margin of victory was the Warriors' (6-4) largest since shutting down St. Croix Central, 52-8, on Dec. 19 - which also happened to be the team's last victory.
Ella Schmidt was the only Warrior in double figures as she poured in 20 points, including eight from the free throw line. She also contributed five rebounds and two steals.
Mariah Waalen provided solid backup with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Also scoring were Drew Granica (seven points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals), Anna Ganje (seven points, six rebounds), Morgan Brotzel (six points, six rebounds, three assists), Mia Brotzel (five points), Lydia Monson (four points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals) and Grace Carlson (four points, three rebounds).
