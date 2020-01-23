By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Middle Border Conference leading Amery boys' ice hockey team had an opportunity to put some separation between it and the rest of the conference field on Jan. 16 when it hosted the MBC's No. 2 squad from New Richmond, and the Warriors didn't disappoint. Amery (13-5, 5-0 MBC) outscored New Richmond (6-9, 3-2 MBC) in every period to claim a 7-3 victory.
"After beating them the first time out, I wasn't sure what to expect from our boys," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "They definitely answered the bell, though. We played a very fast, confident first period and showed we were ready for the big game."
Jackson Henningsgard and Mac Smith scored goals two and a half minutes apart midway through the first period to build a 2-0 lead.
New Richmond answered with a goal 1:38 into the second period, only to to have Nick Bush net an unassisted goal less than a minute later.
The back-and-forth goal trading continued as New Richmond scored its second goal at the 2:57 mark.
Amery's Sammy Otto and Asher Page closed out the period with one goal each. While the Tigers wouldn't go away, scoring a goal two minutes into the third period. Amery continued to have a stronger response. Jackson Henningsgard recorded his second goal of the night on a power play at the 6:25 mark. Max Mike finished the scoring against an empty net at 15:53.
"Our red line of Nick Bush, Sammy Otto and Justin Walter really stepped up for us tonight," said Coach Henningsgard. "For them to control the puck in the offensive zone like they did was phenomenal. We will win most games when they contribute two goals."
Overall, Amery outshot New Richmond, 41-29, and only committed one penalty, compared to three by the Tigers.
Ethan Mork collected 26 saves for the win.
"New Richmond has always been the class of the MBC," Coach Henningsgard said. "To earn our first sweep of the Tigers, it was a pretty special night for the boys. It was a huge win for us but we still have some big games in the next couple of weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.