By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's boys' basketball team picked up its 10th win of the season on Jan. 16 when it hosted Prairie Farm and defeated the Panthers, 55-26, collecting 24 steals in the process.
Riley Peterson exploded for 22 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists to lead the team while Brett Benson pitched in 12 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Also scoring for Clear Lake (10-2) were Ashtyn O'Bryan (seven points, two rebounds, two blocked shots), Ethan Kirk (seven points, three rebounds, five steals), Tyson Blanchard (four points, seven steals, two rebounds), Brayden O'Bryan (two points) and Alex St. John (one point, two rebounds, three assists).
Prairie Farm fell to 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.