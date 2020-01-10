By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
With a 65-42 victory over Northwood (3-3) on Jan. 3, the Clear Lake boys' basketball team improved to 8-1.
Brett Benson was key to the Warriors' victory, scoring a team-high 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Alex Burbach also scored in double figures, hitting 3-of-4 shot attempts from 3-point range on the way to an 11-point night. The duo also combined for four assists, three steals and a block.
Tyson Blanchard led the team in rebounds, with nine, and added seven points, three assists and a block. Will Fitzer was a force on defense, collecting seven steals. He also added three assists and two points.
Other Warriors to show up in the scoring column were Ethan Kirk (nine points, two assists, two steals), Jarrett Marlett (nine points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds), Riley Peterson (six points, two assists, one block), Alex St. John (three points, four assists, three rebounds), Ashtyn O'Bryan (two points, four rebounds, two blocks) and Brayden O'Bryan (two points, two rebounds, one block).
