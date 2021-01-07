Warriors pin their way to victory over Baldwin-Woodville

The Amery wrestling team faced the toughest test of its young season against Baldwin-Woodville Dec. 29.
It’s safe to say the Warriors aced this one, beating the Blackhawks 46-24.
Tyler Fink started the match with a pin over Hunter Beese at 126 pounds in the third period.
The Warriors then took over, winning five of the next six matches. Three of those wins were by pins. Jordan Penard pinned Hunter Gartmann at 138 pounds with six seconds left in their match. Walker Ingham pinned Sam Crowley at 160 pounds with 19 seconds left in their match. Mason Tylee then pinned Logan Gordon at 145 pounds in the second period.
After a Blackhawk win at 182 pounds, the Hopkes stomped out any hopes for a Blackhawk comeback. Kale Hopke pinned Dylan Hanson in the first period at 195 pounds. Koy Hopke got a late takedown to earn a 5-2 decision over Max Ramberg at 220 pounds.
Wyatt Ingham rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 12-0 major decision win over Hunter Bonte at 120 pounds.
Amery hosts St. Croix Central 5 p.m., Jan. 7.
Amery 46, Baldwin-Woodville 24
126 – Tyler Fink (B-W) pinned Hunter Beese (A), 5:10; 132 – Joseph Wentz (A) dec. Austin Schmidt (B-W), 5-1: 138 – Jordan Penard (A) pinned Hunter Gartmann (B-W), 5:54; 145 – Mason Tylee (A) pinned Logan Gordon, 3:16; 152 – Elliott Anderson (B-W) dec. Timmy Kelling (A), 10-5; 160 – Walker Ingham (A) pinned Sam Crowley (B-W), 5:41; 170 – Cole Andren (A) won by forfeit; 182 – Blaine Guthrie (B-W) pinned Grant Cook, 2:30; 195 – Kale Hopke (A) pinned Dylan Hanson (B-W), 1:41; 220 – Koy Hopke (A) dec. Max Ramberg (B-W), 5-2; 285 – Robert Beese (A) pinned Mason Baribeau (B-W), 1:58; 106 – Colton Hush (B-W) pinned Brendan Burke (A), 1:41; 113 – Cole Braasch (B-W) dec. Sam Kelling (A), 6-3; 120 – Wyatt Ingham (A) maj. dec. Hunter Bonte (B-W), 12-0.
