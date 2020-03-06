By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's girls basketball team's 2019-20 season came to a close on Feb. 28 with 36-52 loss to Barron in the first round of the WIAA regional tournament.
The Warriors (16-7) struggled in key aspects of the game, shooting just 20 percent from the field and getting outrebounded 20-36. They did, however, win the steal battle, 6-5, and had two blocks compared to one by the Bears (12-12). Barron also turned the ball over 15 times - compared to 10 turnovers by the Warriors.
Nevertheless, Barron built a nine point halftime lead and extended it by another seven in the second half.
Julia Engebretson led Amery with 15 points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot. Ella Schmidt was close behind with 14 points, five rebounds and a block.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Drew Granica (three points), Lydia Monson (two points, four rebounds, three steals), Mariah Waalen (one point) and Mia Brotzel (one point).
Barron lost 32-62 to ninth-ranked St. Croix Falls (23-1) in the regional final on Feb. 29.
