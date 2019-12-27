By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys basketball team scored just 12 points in its home gym on Dec. 20 against New Richmond as it fell to 0-6 on the season with a 12-69 loss to the Tigers.
Wyatt Luchtenburg was Amery's Leading scorer with six points that came on two field goals and two free throws. He also recorded a team-high four steals.
Charlie Flanum, Kenny Lepak and Jason Oft each added a field goal to round out the Warriors' scoring.
Luke Julson pitched in five rebounds, and Mikey Kurschinski tallied four boards.
Amery shot just 19 percent from the field and was 0-for-7 from three point range.
New Richmond (4-1) was led by Joey Kidder with 17 points, Jacob Parent with 13 points and Cooper Eral with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.