Junior Jason Oft  jumps in attempt to stop two of the 69 points scored by the New Richmond Tigers. 

By Brett Hart

Contributing Writer

Amery's boys basketball team scored just 12 points in its home gym on Dec. 20 against New Richmond as it fell to 0-6 on the season with a 12-69 loss to the Tigers.

Wyatt Luchtenburg was Amery's Leading scorer with six points that came on two field goals and two free throws. He also recorded a team-high four steals.

Charlie Flanum, Kenny Lepak and Jason Oft each added a field goal to round out the Warriors' scoring. 

Luke Julson pitched in five rebounds, and Mikey Kurschinski tallied four boards. 

Amery shot just 19 percent from the field and was 0-for-7 from three point range.

New Richmond (4-1) was led by Joey Kidder with 17 points, Jacob Parent with 13 points and Cooper Eral with 11 points. 

