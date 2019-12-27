By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
"Dominant" doesn't even begin to describe the Amery girls basketball team's performance on Dec. 19 at St. Croix Central High School as the Warriors completely shut down the Panthers (0-6) in a 52-8 shellacking.
Morgan Brotzel led the Warriors offense with 14 points while Lydia Monson ensured Amery (5-1) maintained possession of the ball, collecting 11 rebounds and four steals along the way. Brotzel also grabbed two steals.
Julia Engebretson and Drew Granica each dished up four assists the keep the offense pushing forward, and Mariah Waalen posted 12 points as the game's second leading scorer.
Also scoring were Ella Schmidt (nine points, six rebounds), Engebretson (seven points, seven rebounds), Grace Carlson (three points, two rebounds), Monson (three points, three assists), Granica (two points, two rebounds, two steals) and Anna Ganje (two points, three rebounds, two assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.