By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's league-leading boys' hockey team picked up a key Middle Border Conference victory on Jan. 9 when it defeated the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks, 4-1, in Baldwin.
"Baldwin (4-6-3) has had great teams the last few years, and it was nice to beat them for the first time in many chances," said Amery Coach Tim Henningsgard. "Kudos to our whole team but especially to our seniors for getting the job done."
The win ended an 11-game losing streak to the Blackawks. Amery's last victory over the Baldwin-Woodville came in the form of an 8-6 win on Feb. 7, 2014.
"We played a very disciplined first two periods, and we were in total control of the game," Coach Henningsgard said.
Mac Smith opened the scoring 13:18 into the game, and the Warriors (11-4) added three unanswered goals in the second period, including a pair of power play goals by Smith and Pake Brown that were just 14 seconds apart. Reece Atkins scored the other goal.
"There were some big hits in the third, and we took some penalties we shouldn't have," Henningsgard said. "We need to clean this up and play 51 minutes of solid hockey."
That rough third period led to B-W's only goal coming on a power play at the 4:14 mark.
"This is a huge win to help us reach our goals at the end of the season," Coach Henningsgard said.
Both teams scored on a third of their power play opportunities and B-W outshot Amery in every period, finishing with a 38-27 shot advantage. However, the Blackhawks were penalized for an additional 13 minutes, which included major penalties for boarding and head contact as well as a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Asher Page received Amery's only major penalty for checking from behind late in the third period.
Jackson Henningsgard finished with three assists while Page tallied two. Fletcher Kjeseth and Smith each recorded one assist.
Ethan Mork earned the win, collecting 37 saves.
Amery is currently 3-0 in conference play and the only team without an MBC loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.